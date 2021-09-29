CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man United's dismal Europa League final defeat against Villarreal was one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's lowest points... now, he simply cannot afford to lose again to Unai Emery's men (who have won just ONCE since then!)

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that football is very much a game of cliches, with the biggest one being: 'the next match is simply must-win.'. It's trotted out time and time again, carrying truth on rare occasion. This week however, with Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer firmly under the spotlight, it...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames Man Utd’s lack of cutting edge after Carabao Cup exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned Manchester United’s sloppy start and lack of cutting edge as their Carabao Cup hopes went up in smoke at home to West Ham. Just three days on from winning a thrilling Premier League clash at the London Stadium, the Red Devils were on the wrong end of the result as the sides resumed battle in Wednesday’s third-round clash.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists his defeated Manchester United team should have been awarded a penalty AGAIN in Carabao Cup loss to West Ham... and Red Devils boss insists he 'can't fault his players for attitude'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cut a frustrated figure after his side crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday to West Ham. Manuel Lanzini's 10th minute goal was enough to separate the sides and despite United throwing on Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes, and registering 27 shots, they could not find an all-important leveller.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side have 'laid the foundation' ahead of Manchester United's clash with Aston Villa

As Manchester United prepare to return to Premier League action against Aston Villa, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced the press to preview Saturday's clash. The home side have picked up 13 points out of a possible 15 so far this campaign, with Solskjaer's side sitting in a great position, yet Saturday's clash could be the real indicator of whether they can be considered as serious challengers this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unai Emery
SkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to suggest Jurgen Klopp is to blame for lack of penalty decisions in Man Utd's favour

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has appeared to suggest referees are not giving Manchester United penalties this season because of a complaint made by Jurgen Klopp last season. United manager Solskjaer has felt hard done by not to see his team given three penalties in their two encounters with West Ham over the past week, with referee Martin Atkinson dismissing two incidents involving Cristiano Ronaldo in last week's Premier League win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Manchester United#The Red Devils#European#The Champions League
vavel.com

Manchester United vs Villarreal: Can Solskjaer's side turn around their European fortunes?

Manchester United will play Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the sides' second group game of their 2021/22 Champions League campaigns. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Young Boys in their group opener whilst Villarreal held out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Atalanta, meaning that Wednesday's tie could hold a huge bearing on the group's final standings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer embracing pressure at Man Utd and says he’s ‘here to win’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is embracing the pressure and underlined his determination to bring silverware back to Manchester United ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Villarreal.Having succeeded Jose Mourinho – initially on a temporary basis – in December 2018, the Norwegian has overseen steady progress on the field and behind the scenes at Old Trafford.United finished as Premier League runners-up last season and reached the Europa League final, only for their bid to win a first trophy under Solskjaer to end in a galling penalty shoot-out loss to Villarreal.Four months on the clubs are going toe-to-toe in the Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Gary Neville’s criticisms

“Gary knows what the DNA is here at the club…”. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to Gary Neville’s criticisms of the way Manchester United have been playing this season. Neville seemed to call Solskjaer’s tactics out last weekend, after United lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa – the club’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Unai Emery urges Manchester United to keep faith with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as pressure mounts on the Norwegian to deliver silverware with Villarreal boss all-too-familiar with Premier League ruthlessness after getting the chop at Arsenal

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has urged Manchester United to show patience with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the club's early-season blip. Emery, who faces Solskjaer in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, knows just how ruthless the Premier League can be after he was sacked by Arsenal in 2019 following just 18 months in charge at the Emirates.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Man Utd were 'lucky' to beat Villarreal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Manchester United were fortunate to beat Villarreal in their Champions League group stage meeting on Wednesday night. The Red Devils were second best for much of the game at Old Trafford, and fell behind to a Paco Alcacer goal shortly after half time. Alex Telles...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Man United new boy Raphael Varane insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men ARE on the right track and 'improving all the time' despite losing run

Raphael Varane is convinced Manchester United are on a 'positive, upward curve' despite some poor recent results. The 28-year-old serial winner arrived from Real Madrid during a summer in which the Old Trafford giants also brought in long-standing target Jadon Sancho and fan favourite Cristiano Ronaldo. But things have gone...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy