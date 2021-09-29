CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic No 7 jersey at Manchester United is still in demand with searches rising over 3000 per cent in just a year... after superstar smashed sales records following sensational return

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearches for Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic jersey at Manchester United have risen by over 3000 per cent since he sealed his return to the club, new research shows. Ronaldo, 12 years on after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid, agreed to a sensational second spell at United this summer, having decided to quit Juventus.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurylaunches.com

From making $1 million per paid Instagram post to record-breaking Manchester United merchandise sales – Here is how Cristiano Ronaldo became football’s first billionaire.

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ “World’s Highest-Paid Soccer Players 2021” list, with the Portuguese athlete raking in US$125 million in total earnings over the past 12 months. But making the rich list is nothing new to the star football player – after all, he is the first team sport athlete in the world to make over US$1 billion in career earnings before taxes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: David de Gea lifts lid on star’s impact on return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an immediate impact on life both on and off the pitch at Manchester United, David de Gea has revealed. The Portugal international returned to the club this season and has scored in each of his three appearances since his move from Juventus, including two goals on his debut against Newcastle. United goalkeeper De Gea also said that the 36-year-old has raised standards at the club with his approach to fitness and training and has been an example for young players and established professionals alike. Ronaldo will aim to score in his forth match in a row...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani tipped to form ‘exciting’ partnership at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo and the returning Edinson Cavani could form an “exciting” strike partnership at Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Ronaldo has scored in all three of his appearances since returning to the club at the end of the transfer window but has yet to feature alongside the Uruguay striker, who has been out with a minor injury. Cavani has been limited to just 38 minutes so far this season but is set to be available for United’s home match against Aston Villa on Saturday after returning to training this week. The 34-year-old scored 12 goals in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United beaten by antics of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be forgetting the name of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Neither will Manchester United fans. In the latest instance of master gamesmanship by the Argentine, who pushes the limits of sportsmanship, "Dibu" Martinez was once again playing mind games on a penalty kick. It paid off for him and his team after Aston Villa shocked Manchester United in a 1-0 road win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'His mentality is still absolutely spot-on': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Cristiano Ronaldo can keep playing at Manchester United into his 40s after a blistering start to his return

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo can keep playing at the highest level into his 40s. The 36-year-old, who turns 37 in February, has made a blistering start to his second spell at the club, scoring four goals in three games with United sat third after four wins and a draw from five Premier League outings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Jersey#Real Madrid#Juventus#Old Trafford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo winner cannot paper over cracks of Manchester United’s failed experiment against Villarreal

Manchester United struggle in build-up play. They cannot defend transitions. There is no consistent structure to their attacks. They rely too much on individuals. They do not have a recognised, first-choice holding midfielder. They do not have much of a midfield at all, for that matter. They are an expensively assembled team that often looks far less than the sum of its expensively acquired parts.But worst of all, usually at some point during the closing stages of an especially disappointing performance, they will often deliver a match-winning moment which leaves some of us in the Old Trafford press seats asking:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Andros Townsend cheekily recreates Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration after scoring Everton's equaliser in draw at Manchester United - before labelling Portuguese icon as his 'IDOL'

Everton's Andros Townsend stunned Manchester United with a second-half equaliser and then went on to recreate Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siuuuu' celebration in front of the away fans. United took the lead in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off through Anthony Martial - after Ronaldo was left on the bench by Ole Gunnar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo would be wise to listen to Bruno Fernandes

While one of Manchester United’s Portuguese magnificos dominated the post-match fallout of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Everton by walking straight off the pitch, another swallowed his disappointment at yet more dropped points and fronted up.Bruno Fernandes has never been shy when it comes to taking responsibility. It is one of the qualities that has impressed those who work with him at United most.He is a standard-bearer, often the first to pick others up on mistakes and shortcomings, hence why he had felt compelled – rightly or wrongly – to apologise for his late penalty miss in the defeat against Aston...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy