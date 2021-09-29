CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mick Jagger Remembers the Rolling Stones' 'Heartbeat' Charlie Watts on 'Howard Stern'

NewsTimes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMick Jagger reflected on his work and friendship with Charlie Watts during an interview Wednesday with Howard Stern. Stern noted that the Rolling Stones kicked off their North American tour in St. Louis with a video tribute to Watts that primarily featured footage of the late drummer not dazzling crowds with crazy fills or solos, but keeping a steady beat. “Charlie was the heartbeat for the band, and also a very steady personality,” Jagger said in response. “He was not to be perturbed. He was a very reliable person, wasn’t a diva — that’s the last thing you want in a drummer.” (“Enough divas in that band,” Stern quipped in response, and even Jagger had to laugh.)

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Howard Stern
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mick Jagger spent Sunday evening at a Mount Washington restaurant

That is going to be the question now for fans and media whenever the Rolling Stones pull into town on the No Filter Tour. Mick Jagger started that little game himself when he tweeted pictures of himself at the arch in St. Louis on Sept. 24 and having a beer at dive bar The Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 30.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thebrag.com

The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts was given a “modest” funeral in England

The late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was given a “modest” funeral in England last month, as revealed by his former tour manager. Watts passed away on August 24th, aged 80. He had pulled out of the Stones’ forthcoming U.S. tour in the weeks prior for an undisclosed medical procedure.
MUSIC
New York Post

Inside Mick Jagger’s love nest as No Filter tour bounces back

When you’ve got the moves like Mick Jagger, a relaxing place to crash is a necessity. The Rolling Stones have finally kicked off their pandemic-delayed US tour, No Filter, and the 78-year-old frontman has set up a homestead in America with his longtime choreographer girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick. When he’s not...
CELEBRITIES
105.7 The Hawk

Mick Jagger Answers Those Who Say the Rolling Stones Should Quit

Mick Jagger talked about the healing power of the Rolling Stones’ No Filter tour following the death of drummer Charlie Watts. “Some people said, ‘Oh, Charlie died, and you should have not done the tour — and stopped,” the singer told Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe. “And other people would think, 'The thing about the Rolling Stones throughout their career has been their resilience in the face of adversity.’ And we’ve had ups and downs, mostly ups, to be honest — but we’ve had adversity. And this was probably one of the most difficult ones.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#The Rolling Stones#North American
KTLO

Watch Mick Jagger get “all emotional” speaking about Charlie Watts onstage

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones on Monday night played a private event at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA hosted by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, which was the group’s first gig without their late drummer, Charlie Watts, who died on August 24. Now, Mick Jagger has posted on Instagram a video of the emotional dedication he made to Watts from the stage at the event.
MUSIC
northwestgeorgianews.com

Tina Turner reportedly gets $50M for song catalog

“What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer Tina Turner has sold her extensive song catalog to music company BMG. It wasn’t disclosed how much the 81-year-old rocker scored from the deal, but it could be worth “north of $50 million,” by the estimate of one industry source, according to the BBC.
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

The Rolling Stones Dedicate Video To Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have released a video for their song Living In The Heart Of Love and the band dedicated the video to Charlie Watts. The band have taken to their Instagram and announced the release of the new music video, adding in the caption:. ”Charlie lives on in all...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
mojo4music.com

Rolling Stones Speak On Charlie Watts And Upcoming Shows

THE ROLLING STONES HAVE SPOKEN OUT on the eve of the resumption of their No Filter tour, their first gigs since the loss of their master drummer Charlie Watts on August 24. In their first interviews since his passing, conducted with MOJO writer David Fricke, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood share their memories of Watts and how he changed their music and lives. They also reveal their plans for the upcoming shows, the role and impact of Watts’s replacement Steve Jordan, the upcoming 40th Anniversary reissue of Tattoo You and their thoughts on the future.
MUSIC
Z94

The Rolling Stones Honor Charlie Watts At First Show Since His Death

The Rolling Stones played their first show of 2021 last night (Sept. 21), which also served as their first show since the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts. Frontman Mick Jagger honored their late bandmate during the performance. The private concert took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., and...
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Watch the Rolling Stones’ Onstage Tribute to Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones made a special onstage dedication to Charlie Watts during their first live show since the death of their longtime drummer. "I must say though at this point it’s a bit of a poignant night for us," singer Mick Jagger told the audience at a private event hosted at Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. "This is our first tour in 59 years that we’ve done without our lovely Charlie Watts. We all miss Charlie so much, we miss him as a band, we miss him as friends, on and off the stage.
MUSIC
WNMT AM 650

Jagger calls Watts the rock that held the Rolling Stones together

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Rolling Stones get back on the road this weekend without drummer Charlie Watts, whom frontman Mick Jagger called the rock that held the band together. In interviews with Rolling Stone music magazine writer David Fricke, Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood talked for the first...
MUSIC
froggyweb.com

Rolling Stones mark first tour without Charlie Watts with video tribute

(Reuters) – The Rolling Stones kicked off the U.S. leg of their “No Filter” tour on Sunday with a video tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts. The veteran British band, on their first tour since 1963 without Watts, displayed photos and video of him on huge projections at the St. Louis, Missouri, arena against a drum solo soundtrack.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy