Spanish lesson for young Reds

At the point of relief after unrestrained combat, as both managers embraced and indulged in the rarity of being happy with the result in such a league-shaping fixture, there was a realisation at Anfield that the next title winners had just walked off the pitch. There can be no surety of whether the identity of the champions will be Manchester City or Liverpool, but to watch Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp was to know even they believe it would be a shock to see another team showered with confetti at the end of the top-flight season.Listening to them and reading...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO