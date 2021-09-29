CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Spanish lesson for young Reds

By Official Site of Man U
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst-half goals by Joan Torrents, Pascual Medina, Marlone Foubert and Rodrigo Alonso stunned the home crowd at Leigh Sports Village and left the Reds facing a heavy defeat to follow up the opening Group F win at Young Boys. The challenge must have been to win the second half, and...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Madrid stays red-hot, routs Mallorca 6-1 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — This time, Real Madrid didn’t need to rely solely on Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior to keep winning in the Spanish league. Benzema scored twice to reach 200 league goals but Madrid also got a hat trick from Marco Asensio on its way to a comfortable 6-1 win over Mallorca at home on Wednesday, a result that extended the team’s winning streak to five matches in all competitions.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Red Wings: Excitement Builds as the Young Core Takes Shape

As the Detroit Red Wings training camp kicked off this week, there’s no question that all eyes are on the younger players as preseason games draw closer. The interest in the prospects tournament last week was a glimpse of what interest will be as the younger players get a crack at the lineup.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Group F
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s reactions reveal who they think true title challengers are

At the point of relief after unrestrained combat, as both managers embraced and indulged in the rarity of being happy with the result in such a league-shaping fixture, there was a realisation at Anfield that the next title winners had just walked off the pitch. There can be no surety of whether the identity of the champions will be Manchester City or Liverpool, but to watch Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp was to know even they believe it would be a shock to see another team showered with confetti at the end of the top-flight season.Listening to them and reading...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Young Red Bull Salzburg trio in Milan’s sights as contacts take place on two fronts

AC Milan have their eyes on three young players currently plying their trade at Red Bull Salzburg, according to a report. Calciomercato.com writes that Milan’s transfer strategy at the moment go and find young talented players who are available within the financial constraints outlined by Elliott Management and can grow to form the future core of the team, with the likes of Sandro Tonali, Brahim Diaz, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer and Rafael Leão good examples.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Thompson bringing lessons from LeBron to young Kings roster

Tristan Thompson was an integral part of the Cleveland Cavaliers team that upset the 73-9 Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, averaging a double-double in the thrilling seven-game series. After coming to the Kings in an offseason trade, Thompson hopes to bring that championship pedigree to a Kings roster featuring little playoff experience.
NBA
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Sir Alex Ferguson has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s draw against Everton last weekend. A video of Ferguson speaking to mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov in the directors’ lounge at Old Trafford emerged on social media on Monday. After being asked about Solskjaer’s team selection, Ferguson says: “I think that when they [Everton] saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing …”After Nurmagomedov references Ronaldo being brought on after 57 minutes, Ferguson adds: “You should always start with your best player.”United struggled throughout the 1-1 draw, with Andros Townsend scoring a magnificent equaliser...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Boston

Adam Buksa Called Into Poland National Team For FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

BOSTON (CBS) — Like his New England teammates Matt Turner and Tajon Buchanan, Revolution forward Adam Buksa will be spending his early October break on the international pitch. Buksa has been called into the Poland National Team for two FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches over the next week. Buksa will join Poland for its upcoming World Cup Qualifiers at home against San Marino on Oct. 9 and away at Albania on Oct. 12. The 25-year-old striker excelled in his first action with the Poland National Team during September’s qualifying action, recording four goals in his first three caps, including a hat trick...
UEFA
The Independent

Is Italy vs Spain on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League semi-final

Italy face Spain tonight in a rematch of their Euro 2020 semi-final, this time meeting in the last four of the Uefa Nations League at the San Siro in Milan. Both sides reached this stage after finishing top of their Nations League groups, with Italy edging the Netherlands and Spain topping Portugal in their respective pools last November. Roberto Mancini’s Italy are on a world-record 37-match unbeaten run, which included their 1-1 draw against Spain the Euro 2020 semi-finals at Wembley before they progressed in a tense penalty shootout. Luis Enrique’s Spain side produced their best performance of the tournament...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Timo Werner admits he is not 'satisfied' at Chelsea following 'difficult' start to the season... but insists decision to hire new agent is not an indication of a desire to join Bayern Munich

Timo Werner has admitted he is not 'satisfied' with the amount of game time he has seen at Chelsea this season, but insists he is not looking to leave. The 25-year-old has started just three of the Blues' seven Premier League games so far in 2021-22, and only got off the mark for the season at the weekend in the 3-1 win against Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand names ‘seriously impressive’ Manchester City as new Premier League title favourites

Manchester City are the team to beat in the Premier League this season, according to former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who had named Chelsea as his title favourites before the start of the campaign.The Premier League champions have negotiated a tough start to the season which has seen them face Tottenham, Leicester, Arsenal and, in the past week, Chelsea and Liverpool away from home.Pep Guardiola’s side produced a dominant performance to beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and displayed grit against Liverpool to come from behind twice and claim a draw at Anfield on Sunday. Those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Italy vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League semi-final tonight

Spain will look to avenge their Euro 2020 semi-final defeat to Italy tonight when they play the European champions in the last four of the Uefa Nations League. Luis Enrique’s side were a penalty shootout away from joining England in the Euro 2020 final but Alvaro Morata and Dani Olmo missed their kicks as Italy won 4-2. The sides drew 1-1 in a thrilling semi-final at Wembley, but La Roja are missing a number of players who featured in that match, including Pedri, Morata, Olmo and Jordi Alba. Apart from a couple of absences in attack, Italy are at full...
SOCCER
The Independent

David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.FootballIt’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece Historic. 🙌#OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago, David Beckham sent the #ThreeLions to the 2002 @FIFAWorldCup! 🤩pic.twitter.com/R69z3x3R1C— England (@England) October 6, 2021Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.A true football 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 👑65 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton made his United debut 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/p2JwY1KlOu— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2021Preparations continued for international duty.🇺🇾💪⚽️ Entrenamiento.🇺🇾💪⚽️Training.@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/vDiMVqk3Zw— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NEWS10 ABC

Saint Rose stays unbeaten with 3-0 blanking of Saint Michael’s

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose recorded its fifth shutout of the season and controlled the pace of play throughout in tonight’s 3-0 victory against visiting Northeast-10 Conference rival Saint Michael’s. The Golden Knights (8-0-1/5-0-1 NE10) generated a 16-5 shot advantage and a 10-3 corner kick differential while controlling the ball for 56.0 […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy