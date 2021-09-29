CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts elevate Anthony Chesley, place T.J. Carrie on IR

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

The Colts elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley to the 53-player roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. They placed cornerback T.J. Carrie on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Carrie, who has 11 solo tackles, one pass defensed and one special teams stop, must miss at least three games...

