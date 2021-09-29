CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears designate Danny Trevathan for return from IR

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bears have to sort out their quarterback for this week’s game against the Lions and they’ll be working another player back into action on the other side of the ball. Linebacker Danny Trevathan has been designated to return from injured reserve. Trevathan was placed on the list due to a knee injury and will now have three weeks to practice before the deadline for the Bears to add him to the active roster.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Chicago Sun-Times

Bears injury updates on Danny Trevathan, Khalil Mack, Tashaun Gipson, more

The clock is ticking on Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan’s return. The team brought him back to practice Wednesday after missing the first three games on injured reserve, and that move triggered the start of a three-week window to reinstate him to the active roster. There’s no indication that the Bears believe he’ll be out long term, so he is expected to return Sunday against the Lions, next weekend against the Raiders or Week 6 against the Packers.
