Basics of Markov Chain Monte Carlo Algorithms

Markov Chain Monte Carlo is a group of algorithms used to map out the posterior distribution by sampling from the posterior distribution. The reason we use this method instead of the quadratic approximation method is because when we encounter distributions that have multiple peaks, it is possible that the algorithm will converge to a local maxima, and not give us the true approximation of the posterior distribution. The Monte Carlo algorithms however, use the principles of randomness and chaos theory to solve problems that would otherwise be difficult, if not impossible, to solve analytically.