Chase Young draws unflattering comparisons to LaVar Arrington, RG3

By The Sports Junkies, Chris Lingebach
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chase Young’s lackluster production and post-game comments inspire unflattering comparisons to former Washington stars LaVar Arrington and Robert Griffin III.

Related
The Big Lead

Chase Young Called For Horrible Roughing the Passer Call on Matt Ryan

Chase Young is the latest victim of the NFL's emphasis on eliminating contact with the quarterback from football. On a 4th and 2 play Young chased down Matt Ryan in the backfield as the was trying to throw the ball down field. Ryan pump faked and Young put his hands...
NFL
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Thinks Chase Young Is Putting Too Much Pressure on Himself

Rivera thinks Young is putting too much pressure on himself originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Following a terrific 2020 season, Chase Young -- and the Washington defense in general -- is off to a slow start in 2021. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year has yet to record...
NFL
Laredo Morning Times

Chase Young, Montez Sweat learning the 'cost of doing business' as pass rushers

Former NFL defensive end Elvis Dumervil once described chip-blocks and double-teams as "the cost of doing business." Good pass rushers will often draw that extra attention, be it from a second lineman or in the form of a hefty push from a tight end or running back. For elite pass...
NFL
The Spun

Chase Young Sends Clear Message About Washington’s Defense

Heading into the 2021 season, the Washington Football Team was expected to boast one of the best defensive units in the NFL. But so far through the first two games of the year, they haven’t exactly lived up to those expectations. In Week 1, Washington allowed 424 yards, 27 first...
NFL
NBC Washington

Chase Young: ‘Something Has to Change' After Washington's Slow Start

Young: 'Something has to change' after WFT's slow start originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football team has only one win after three games. And, its slumping defense, which was expected to be the backbone of the club, is a major reason why. Fair or not, pass rusher...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chase Young still has high expectations for Washington's defense

The Washington Football Team was expected to field one of the defenses in all of the NFL in 2021. Through two weeks, Washington’s defense has been anything but superb. In Week 1, Washington’s defense allowed the Chargers to convert on 14 of 19 third downs. In Week 2, New York quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 242 yards, rushed for 93 yards and did not turn the ball over.
NFL
NBC Washington

Chase Young Says Washington's Defense Must ‘Look Ourselves in the Mirror' After Loss

Young: WFT's defense must 'look ourselves in the mirror' after loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In order for the Washington Football Team to have a chance at upsetting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, its defensive front needed to show up. They didn't. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen wasn't sacked...
NFL
WKYC

WFT's Chase Young on 1-2 start: 'All we have to do right now is just stick together'

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Football Team was under a lot of pressure coming into the 2021-22 season after they surprisingly won the NFC East division last season. Expectations were high especially for the defense, which impressed in the second half of last season. The leader of that defense, defensive end Chase Young sat down for a 1-on-1 with the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast on Thursday to talk about their slow start to the year and how the team can get back on track.
NFL
NBC Sports

Chase Young: We’re “not really worried” about slow defensive start

Optimistic predictions about the Washington Football Team’s 2021 season highlighted the defense as a reason to think they could return to the playoffs, but the first two weeks of the season haven’t seen the unit play at the same level it was at last year. They gave up 424 yards...
NFL
NBC Sports

Chase Young on WFT defense: We’re trying to focus on us and nothing outside

Neither defensive end Chase Young nor the Washington Football Team’s defense as a whole has lived up to expectations through the first three weeks of the season. Washington was fourth in the league in points allowed last season, but they rank 29th this year after allowing 92 points over their first three games. Young hasn’t recorded a sack and has one quarterback hit over that span and he said on Team 980 on Tuesday that “everybody is real urgent” to make the changes needed to bring more on-field success.
NFL
audacy.com

Chase Young says WFT players 'know what we have to change'

Chase Young says he doesn’t feel pressure but acknowledged the Washington Football Team needs to change things up after the defense’s slow start to the 2021 season. In an interview on The Team 980’s Russell & Medhurst Monday, Young said the entire Washington locker room, even on a young team, down to a man, was ready to hold themselves accountable.
FOOTBALL
NBC Washington

After Slow Start, Chase Young Feels He's ‘Real Close' to Breakout Game

Chase Young feels he's 'real close' to breakout game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Chase Young's 2021 season has not started the way he hoped. The 22-year-old pass rusher, who entered the year with the fourth-best odds to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year, hasn't registered a sack through Washington's first three games. He's been at the forefront of a defense that hasn't yet met preseason expectations.
NFL
Laredo Morning Times

Pressure cooker: Chase Young and Montez Sweat find out how hard it is to be elite

For much of the past decade, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has been the public enemy of not just quarterbacks but tackles and tight ends and running backs alike. The second overall pick was voted defensive rookie of the year in 2011 and regularly has been chip-blocked and double-teamed, schemed and targeted.
NFL
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

