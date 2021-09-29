Chase Young draws unflattering comparisons to LaVar Arrington, RG3

Neither defensive end Chase Young nor the Washington Football Team’s defense as a whole has lived up to expectations through the first three weeks of the season. Washington was fourth in the league in points allowed last season, but they rank 29th this year after allowing 92 points over their first three games. Young hasn’t recorded a sack and has one quarterback hit over that span and he said on Team 980 on Tuesday that “everybody is real urgent” to make the changes needed to bring more on-field success.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO