CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

23 species of animals and plants have been declared extinct

By AJ Dellinger
Mic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdds are, you've never seen an ivory-billed woodpecker. The stunning and long-endangered avian species has eluded birdwatchers for generations, sending people deep into the swamps of the southeastern United States just to catch a glimpse of the "Lord God" Bird — named supposedly for the refrain that people who managed to spot it would say. But opportunities to see the elusive woodpecker have officially run out: It, along with 21 other species of animals and one species of plant, were declared extinct by the U.S. government on Wednesday.

www.mic.com

Comments / 7

Related
gentside.co.uk

Donkey gets mauled by tigers at a Chinese zoo

A terrible video has emerged showing a live donkey being mauled by a pack of tigers. Filmed in China, the video shows men throwing a live donkey into an enclosure of several tigers. The poor animal, being attacked, is desperately trying to escape. The scene took place in the Yancheng...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
NBC Chicago

How to Ward Off Stink Bugs in Early Fall Before They Infiltrate Midwest Homes

Stink bugs have already begun creeping into the homes of Illinois and Indiana residents, but can be warded off before more arrive in late fall and early winter. Illinois' new brown marmorated stink bugs only let off a putrid smell when threatened, according to Kelly Allsup, horticulture educator at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plants And Animals#Bird Species#Birds#Hawaiian
AOL Corp

More than 1,400 dolphins killed in Faroe Islands after ‘big mistake’

After a massive online outcry, government officials in the Faroe Islands have described the hunting and killing of a massive pod of dolphins as a “big mistake.”. On Sunday night, 1,428 dolphins were killed near the Faroe Islands, a Danish territory located between Iceland and Norway. According to conservation group Sea Shepard Global, the hunters used jet-skis and small boats to corral the dolphins in shallow water and kill them.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Studied Thousands of Cats And Identified 7 Distinct Personality Traits

Ask any cat person to describe their feline friend, and they'll likely affectionately say "jerkface". Cat people also know, however, that each little fuzzy jerkface is its very own idiosyncratic self. Or are they? According to new research, each cat's personality and behavior can be defined using a combination of just seven traits. But before you get defensive about the complexity of your cat's personality, this is for a good cause: it can help our friends live happier lives. "Compared to dogs, less is known about the behavior and personality of cats, and there is demand for identifying related problems and risk...
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

Hundreds of three-eyed 'dinosaur shrimp' emerge after Arizona monsoon

Following a torrential summer downpour in northern Arizona, hundreds of bizarre, prehistoric-looking critters emerged from tiny eggs and began swimming around a temporary lake on the desert landscape, according to officials at Wupatki National Monument. These tadpole-size creatures, called Triops "look like little mini-horseshoe crabs with three eyes," Lauren Carter,...
ARIZONA STATE
scitechdaily.com

“Mystery of Manu” – A Strange Tree in the Amazon Rainforest Left Scientists Scratching Their Heads for 50 Years

“Mystery plant” from the Amazon declared a new species after nearly 50 years of flummoxing scientists. In 1973, a scientist stumbled upon a strange tree in the Amazon rainforest, unlike anything he’d ever seen. It was about 20 feet tall, with tiny orange fruits shaped like paper lanterns. He collected samples of the plant’s leaves and fruits, but all the scientists he showed them to wound up scratching their heads– not only were they unable to identify the plant as a species that had previously been described by scientists, but they couldn’t even declare it a new species, because they couldn’t tell what family it belonged to. But in a new study in the journal Taxon, scientists analyzed the plant’s DNA and determined where it belongs in the family tree of trees, finally giving it a name meaning “Mystery of Manu,” after the park in Peru it came from.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Necropsy Reveals The Freaky "Fingers" Hiding Beneath Whales' Flippers

Looking at a modern whale, it’s hard to imagine these creatures once walked on land. Of course, back then they looked a little different, but as a recent photo from a necropsy revealed, whales have hung on to a few of their land-based traits, including a rather haunting hand-like appendage. Beneath a whales’ flipper isn’t the paddle-like anatomy you might imagine, but instead a pentadactyl limb consisting of five finger-like bony protrusions. Or, as we prefer to call it, GHOST HAND.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans Tended The World's Most Dangerous Birds, Because of Course We Did

With powerful legs tipped by dagger-like talons, capable of eviscerating you with a single kick, cassowaries are the bird that most lives up to the moniker of a modern dinosaur. But surprisingly, these strikingly unique avians may have been humanity's 'chickens' – long before we kept actual chickens. Eggshell remnants suggest that as far back as 18,000 years ago, humans seemed to be collecting cassowary eggs for something other than just a tasty meal. "This is not some small fowl, it is a huge, ornery, flightless bird that can eviscerate you," Penn state anthropologist Kristina Douglass explained.  These hefty fruit eaters maintain their rainforest...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy