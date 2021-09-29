CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Elton John Pays $8.5 Million For His Next Door Neighbor’s House

By Rachel Davies
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elton John and his husband, producer David Furnish, are spreading out in the 90210. More specifically, to the home right next door to the Beverly Hills pad they’ve lived in since 2012. According to Dirt, the couple recently paid $8.5 million for their neighbor’s spot in an off market deal.

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 41

Theresa Charland
7d ago

leave Elton John alone I love that man and a lot of other people do he's the greatest in this world the most beautifulest voice and piano player he believes in what he believes in and leave him alone he raised two beautiful children and he's in love and that's his business you're not God

Reply(3)
7
freeze
7d ago

it's so sad that Elton had to contaminate two children into believing his unholy lifestyle is normal. enjoy life while you can Elton because the day of reckoning is getting closer!

Reply(3)
10
Mean01
7d ago

he needs to get right with God or he's going to be facing Hell's doors when he dies.

Reply(5)
10
Related
Distractify

Elton John's Husband Is 15 Years Younger Than Him

Legendary singer-songwriter Sir Elton John has been with his husband for 28 years. The couple started their relationship in 1993 and entered a civil partnership in December 2005. When same-sex marriage became legal in England, the two turned their civil partnership into a marriage, marking the historic occasion with a...
RELATIONSHIPS
PopMatters

Elton John’s ‘Songs From the West Coast’ at 20 Years Old

Several years ago, the Arizona Republic tasked me with compiling a list of 20 essential Elton John albums. When I finished, John’s 26th studio LP, Songs From the West Coast (released at the start of October 2001), found itself in the #10 spot. It was placed between The Diving Board (2013) at #11 and The Captain and the Kid (2006) at #9, and here is what I wrote:
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Billboard

Elton John on What Advice He Gave to Young Thug, His Return to the Hot 100 and His Upcoming Hip Surgery

Up next for John is surgery Oct. 9 to replace his right hip. Last month, John announced further postponement of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after he injured himself in a fall this summer. The already rescheduled European tour dates, which had been pushed back to later this year because of the pandemic, will not happen until 2023. The U.S. portion is still slated to re-start in January 2022 in New Orleans.
CELEBRITIES
therealdeal.com

Gene Simmons finally kisses Beverly Hills mansion goodbye

Glam rock legend Gene Simmons has sold his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion nearly a year after listing it — and for considerably less than its highest asking price. The Kiss co-founder and wife Shannon Tweed sold the custom-built property for $16 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The couple...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Architectural Digest

Scooter Braun Sells His 1916 Montecito Estate For $28 Million

It looks like Scooter Braun will recoup some of the cash he spent on the $65 million Brentwood mansion he bought last month. The talent manager’s gorgeous Montecito estate just sold for $28 million in an off market deal, Dirt reports. Braun, who represents big stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, and his now ex-wife, Yael Cohen Braun, purchased the 7,957 square foot house in 2014 for $10.9 million.
BRENTWOOD, NY
Hello Magazine

Elton John makes $8.5million home purchase following health update

Sir Elton John lives in a beautiful Beverly Hills home with his husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary and Elijah, which has no doubt been a haven for him to recover following his recent injury. However, the I'm Still Standing hitmaker has not let his health prevent him from...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Furnish
Person
Elton John
realtynewsreport.com

Hearst Mansion Sold at Auction – Once Seen in Godfather Movie

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – The Hearst Estate, featured in “The Godfather” movie, has been sold at an auction for $63.1 million. With competitive bidding starting at $48 million and proceeding at $100,000 increments, the courtroom auction ended with a billionaire named Nicolas Berggruen taking the keys to the mansion.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KRMG

Elton John, Stevie Wonder reunite on ‘Finish Line’

Elton John and Stevie Wonder have reunited for “Finish Line,” a piano and harmonica-laden duet that is the latest single off John’s upcoming album, “The Lockdown Sessions.”. The two music superstars collaborated in 1985 for a charity single, “That’s What Friends Are For,” and in the 1983 hit, “I Guess...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
manofmany.com

Rihanna’s $10 Million Neo-Mediterranean Mansion Hits the Market

Ever wondered how billionaire popsters tuned fashion moguls live? Barbadian superstar Rihanna is offloading one of her properties, listing a stunningly refurbished neo-Mediterranean mini-compound online. With an in-house gym, detached guest suite and (presumably) a few stories to tell, Rihanna’s house is the height of luxury, and it doesn’t come cheap. Listed with a cool estimate of USD$7.8 million (AUD$10.68 million), whoever comes hunting for this stunning residence, b*tch better have some money.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Roseanne Barr lists LA house after move to 47-acre Hawaiian oasis

Roseanne Barr is the latest celebrity to give up the state of California for Hawaii, listing one of two El Segundo homes she owns for $3.5 million, according to Dirt.com. Hitting the market on Sept. 11, Barr, 68, purchased the four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode in 2003 for $1.17 million, records show.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLO

Elton John premieres his lockdown duet with pop star Charlie Puth, “After All”

Elton John has unveiled his new duet with pop singer/songwriter Charlie Puth, “After All,” which will appear on Elton’s upcoming all-star album of collaborations, The Lockdown Sessions. The two musicians met in March of 2020 at an L.A. restaurant and since Elton was already a fan of Charlie’s, they started...
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Oprah Winfrey’s Homes: A Look Inside Her Extensive Real Estate Portfolio

Oprah Winfrey’s reach truly knows no bounds. As of 2021, the mogul has amassed a net worth of $2.5 billion, according to Forbes, and has built an empire of philanthropy and media production and distribution. Given her many commitments, it makes sense that Winfrey has made homes for herself in numerous cities throughout the United States. Though Montecito, California, has been her main base for more than 20 years, Winfrey has also owned homes in Illinois, Florida, Hawaii, Colorado, and Washington state. She’s also owned, or currently owns, properties in Tennessee and Indiana, though she primarily purchased those residences for family and friends. Here, we’ve rounded up a handful of Winfrey’s real estate holdings, which are an impressive sampling of her eclectic tastes and representation of her various life chapters.
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

Would You Pay $1.6 Million for This Single-Wide Trailer?

Click here to read the full article. Have you been thinking to yourself lately, “Why, I’d love the ease and convenience of living in a single-wide trailer home. But, darn it, they’re just too low-priced for me!” If the answer is “Of course,” then take a look at Montauk Shores, the trailer park condominium complex for billionaires. One unit, for example, is currently available for just $1.62 million, while the unit pictured here sold this summer for $1.6 million. Stop laughing. You’ll be rubbing shoulders with fellow owners like Jimmy Buffett, billionaire Wall Streeter Daniel Loeb, Energy Brands co-founder Darius...
REAL ESTATE
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy