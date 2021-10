The appearance of impropriety appears to be behind the resignations this week of two regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents, Eric Rosengren of Boston and Robert Kaplan of Dallas. At issue were all of the stocks they were trading while also making decisions potentially critical to the performance of those stocks, not unlike two other esteemed former public servants. The question now is, will roughly one-tenth of the federal judiciary join them?

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO