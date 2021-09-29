CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

21 Savage Talks ‘DONDA,’ The Mixtape Era, Loyalty, & More On ‘Off The Record’ with DJ Akademiks

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJF6A_0cBzUAgF00

21 Savage joins DJ Akademiks on his podcast Off The Record to discuss picking sides in beef, loyalty, and the mixtape era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVGVU_0cBzUAgF00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

DJ Akademiks has launched his latest venture post- Everyday Struggle and of course, it’s a podcast. Unlike most who keep creating podcasts, people actually want a podcast from Akademiks because, like it or not, he’s a voice many respect and can get accurate information from in the world of hip-hop. Plus, his content is always entertaining, which is more than you can say about most when there is tons of content thrown your away every day.

For his latest episode, he is joined by 21 Savage . One of the rappers who has befriended him since he exploded on the scene. Savage dropped by before his Governor’s Ball set and the two talked about anything with no holds barred. The two did a deep dive into beef and taking sides and exactly why people do not support NBA YoungBoy in the industry. 21 Savage even keeps it real and compares it to how people have to pick sides, just like with his close friend, No Plug, and Bankroll Fresh .

Keeping with the theme of loyalty, Savage also talks about not wanting to be on DONDA due to his friendship with Drake as an example, but clarifies it’s more about his outlook on street beef. The interview is great content you can check it out on Spotify by clicking above or take a sneak peek of a clip below.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Rich The Kid Storms Out Of DJ Akademiks' New Podcast

DJ Akademiks' new podcast Off The Record started off with a bang this week. The media personality is pivoting into the world of podcasting and he's setting his sights on having the most entertaining podcast ever. The show kicked off by taking a step in that direction, commencing with a walk-out from Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

DJ Akademiks Launches ‘Off The Record’ Video Podcast On Spotify

DJ Akademiks is back with his brand new podcast. Actually, a “vodcast.” Since the forever-controversial Hip-Hop commentator parted ways with Complex, Joe Budden and Everyday Struggle, most of his drama-infused content was brought to us via Twitch, but on Monday, the Jamaica-born, New York-raised media personality officially launched his new video podcast, Off the Record, which […]
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Explains Why He Thinks Drake Might Drop Another Album

Drake remains one of the most dominant artists in the world, comfortably holding the #1 spot with his new studio album Certified Lover Boy for three weeks. The project slid to the second position following YoungBoy Never Broke Again's album release, which debuted at #1, but CLB is already looking set to regain the top spot next week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nba Youngboy
Person
Bankroll Fresh
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Drake
thesource.com

DJ Akademiks Believes Drake is Preparing to Drop More Music

Drake just dropped Certified Lover Boy and took over the music world for weeks. Could he already be plotting another drop? According to DJ Akademiks, it’s possible. Ak popped up on Twitch and revealed Drake has heard the whispers about CLB being a disappointment to some and is coming right back with more music.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

Best Rihanna songs, ranked: Her top 21 songs as we (im)patiently await new music from RiRi

Rihanna is an industry unto herself. The Barbadian singer broke out in the mid-2000s as a teenager, and has since racked up more than a dozen number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, in addition to her Fenty cosmetics and fashion brand that made her a billionaire. But it has been five years since she released her last album, “Anti” (2016). We’ve been waiting for a new collection ever since, but while we wait, let’s count down the best songs of her career as a lead artist. As one of the most prolific featured artists of the 21st century, we...
MUSIC
dreddsinfo.com

21 Savage Says Rappers Won’t Work With NBA YoungBoy Out Of Loyalty To Lil Durk

“Rappers Don’t F*ck With NBA Youngboy Because They F*ck With Lil Durk” – 21 Savage. 21 Savage says that several rappers won’t work with NBA YoungBoy because they’re staying loyal to Lil Durk. Speaking to DJ Akademiks, 21 explained why a lot of rappers have not publicly supported YoungBoy’s new...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtape#Donda#Off The Record#Loyalty More#Paras Griffin
HipHopDX.com

Future & Moneybagg Yo Guest On Icewear Vezzo's 'Rich Off Pints 2' Mixtape

Icewear Vezzo is continuing to flood the streets with music in 2021. The Detroit native returned on Wednesday (September 29) with a new mixtape called Rich Off Pints 2, just four months after the original project arrived in May. Rich Off Pints 2 features a plethora of special guests including...
MUSIC
Club 93.7

Birdman Says Drake Will Be Richest Rapper, But YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Biggest

Birdman has made some firm proclamations for both Drake and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. During the Cash Money Records CEO's appearance on The Big Facts podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (Sept. 21), Baby affirmed that not only will Drake, who was once signed to Young Money Entertainment—a subsidiary of Cash Money—be the richest rapper, but NBA YoungBoy will surpass his peers to be the biggest rhymer.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals "Sincerely Kentrell" Tracklist

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is one of the most popular rappers on the planet, and he's about to prove why with the release of his new album Sincerely Kentrell on Thursday night. We've known for a while that YoungBoy's new album is dropping tonight but finally, the world is getting...
MUSIC
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Set Designer Behind Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 Talks How Rihanna Challenges Him, Why Trends Kill Creativity, More

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Willo Perron is the set designer behind the Savage x Fenty Vol .3 show, which premiered on Amazon Prime last week. Perron, who also worked on the first and second editions of the show, has worked with others to help Rihanna realize her vision and turn the Savage x Fenty shows into major events that merge fashion, performance, and art.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Summer Walker Enlists City Girls’ JT To Tease Second Album, ‘Still Over It’

Update: 8:22 a.m. PT (Oct. 5, 2021) – Summer Walker revealed the name of her second album, ‘Still Over It.’ The singer posted a visual teaser from her Over It era dated Oct. 4, 2019. In the clip, she is on a call with JT from City Girls (whom she’s rumored to have collaborated with) while the rapper is still in prison. The women joked, saying, “You already know how it is when we get together.”  Walker also mentioned during a Twitter Q&A that her sophomore LP will have “more tracks than the last” and she will be dropping a single (or two) ahead of its...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Future, Babyface Ray and More Feature on 'Rich Off Pints 2' Mixtape

Future, Babyface Ray, Moneybagg Yo and more have linked up to drop bars on a new mixtape from underground Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo. The sequel tape Rich Off Pints 2 is out today from Vezzo’s own imprint, Iced Up Records. “Me and Vezzo, we twins, I’m in Detroit every day,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

Dennis Quaid Talks Songwriting, Upcoming Solo Tour, Getting A Record Deal In The ‘80s, and More

Since first stepping into the spotlight in the late ‘70s, Dennis Quaid has established himself as a beloved actor, contributing to classic films like Breaking Away, The Right Stuff, The Big Easy, Great Balls Of Fire! and more. Through it all, audiences around the world have come to know and love him for his phenomenal ability to help carry stories and bring characters to life… but what folks might not know is that acting isn’t Quaid’s only passion—in fact, long before he ever considered himself an actor, he saw himself as a musician.
MUSIC
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Rihanna Pregnant

An image shared on Facebook over 43,000 times allegedly shows singer Rihanna pregnant. The image has been altered to make it appear like Rihanna has a baby bump. She has not announced a pregnancy as of press time. Fact Check:. Rihanna attended the Met Gala on Sept. 13, where she...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy