(WWJ) -- A Detroit family is pleading for answers after their loved one was killed. Michael Artis went to Seaway Marketplace on Sunday, Sept. 12 to prepare for his version of tailgating ahead of the first NFL Sunday Night Football game of the season. When he exited the store near Chicago and Southfield on the city's northwest side, he ran into a family friend and shared a few words with her.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO