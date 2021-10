Henry Cavill is teasing new details for the upcoming second season of Netflix’s hit series, The Witcher, in the run-up to a global fan event for the streaming platform. In a video posted to the official Witcher Twitter account, Cavill teased that the show’s second season would have plenty of “TUDUM,” referring to the chime that plays before each Netflix original series or film. TUDUM also happens to refer to Netflix’s upcoming event of the same name intended to showcase The Witcher as well as several other new and returning original shows. These include fan favorites like Bigmouth, The Umbrella Academy, and the upcoming adaptation of classic anime, Cowboy Bebop.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO