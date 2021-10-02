CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Western Mass Couple Arrested After Fighting With Cops, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgK6n_0cBzU4T800

A Western Massachusetts couple was arrested on a variety of charges including driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest following a traffic stop.

The incident took place on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Hampden County when Michelle Siddle, age 54, of Ludlow, was stopped for failing to stop at the intersection of Fuller Street and Chapin Street.

While speaking to police, she admitted to drinking alcohol that evening, and officers were able to detect signs that she was impaired, the Ludlow Police Department said.

During the course of the traffic stop, Siddle became increasingly uncooperative and refused to get out of her vehicle, police said.

Officers had to open her door and attempt to escort her out of the vehicle, while she grabbed onto the steering wheel and resisted, said police.

While doing so, her boyfriend, Paul Daniele, age 55, also of Ludlow, came running down the street toward the scene of the traffic stop, according to police.

Daniele ignored orders to stay back from the scene, yelled expletives at the officers, and began to advance at one of the officers, said police.

For safety purposes, one officer attempted to detain Daniele but was met with resistance, according to police.

It was not until one of the other officers took his Taser out of the holster and displayed an “arc warning”, were they able to gain compliance from subject Daniele, said police.

Both Daniele and Siddle were eventually taken into custody and subsequently booked at the Ludlow Police Department.

Following her arrest, Siddle was charged with:

  • OUI liquor
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
  • Resisting arrest
  • Fail to stop at a stop sign

Daniele was charged with the following crimes:

  • Disorderly conduct
  • Resist arrest
  • Obstruction of justice

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

president Paul Christ
6d ago

these calls are the best the police show up as the loving couple is beating each other up over who stole the last bag of heroin or who stole and snore the last line of coke then they go in the court hugging and kissing and all cuddly cuz they're high and it's the cops fall, good thing drugs are illegal 👹🔥

Reply
3
Related
Daily Voice

Central PA Community Leader Charged With Shooting Neighbor

A woman known for speaking out about domestic abuse and volunteering with the United Way, has been charged in connection with the shooting of her neighbor, according to police. Abba Alexis-Isis Copes, 35, previously of Carlisle currently of Elizabethtown, is accused of shooting, striking and seriou…
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Slumped Over Wheel Resuscitated By Officers In Region

Police officers in the region came to the aid of a 62-year-old man who was suffering a medical emergency in the middle of a busy intersection.Shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 in Sullivan County, Monticello Police Officer Justin Dawson came across a stationary car at a green traffic light…
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Hampden County, MA
Society
Hampden County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Ludlow, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mass#Ludlow Street#Western Massachusetts
Daily Voice

Man Steals Car As Woman Pumps Gas At CT Exxon Station

A woman was carjacked at a Connecticut gas station and police said that the suspect threatened to shoot her when she attempted to intervene. In Hartford County, officers from the Southington Police Department responded to the Exxon Station on Queen Street at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oc…
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Voice

Police Probe Shots Fired Incident In Lansdale

Montgomery County authorities are investigating after a shot was fired from a Lansdale home Monday night.Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of York Avenue around 9 p.m. after receiving a report of "suspicious activity" involving a large group of people, Lansdale police said.Investigators…
LANSDALE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy