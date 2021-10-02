Western Mass Couple Arrested After Fighting With Cops, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts couple was arrested on a variety of charges including driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest following a traffic stop.

The incident took place on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Hampden County when Michelle Siddle, age 54, of Ludlow, was stopped for failing to stop at the intersection of Fuller Street and Chapin Street.

While speaking to police, she admitted to drinking alcohol that evening, and officers were able to detect signs that she was impaired, the Ludlow Police Department said.

During the course of the traffic stop, Siddle became increasingly uncooperative and refused to get out of her vehicle, police said.

Officers had to open her door and attempt to escort her out of the vehicle, while she grabbed onto the steering wheel and resisted, said police.

While doing so, her boyfriend, Paul Daniele, age 55, also of Ludlow, came running down the street toward the scene of the traffic stop, according to police.

Daniele ignored orders to stay back from the scene, yelled expletives at the officers, and began to advance at one of the officers, said police.

For safety purposes, one officer attempted to detain Daniele but was met with resistance, according to police.

It was not until one of the other officers took his Taser out of the holster and displayed an “arc warning”, were they able to gain compliance from subject Daniele, said police.

Both Daniele and Siddle were eventually taken into custody and subsequently booked at the Ludlow Police Department.

Following her arrest, Siddle was charged with:

OUI liquor

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Fail to stop at a stop sign

Daniele was charged with the following crimes:

Disorderly conduct

Resist arrest

Obstruction of justice

