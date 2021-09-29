School Kids on a Field Trip Discovered a Fossil of a Previously Unknown Giant Penguin Species
Field trips are some of the most exciting days of the school year. For a group of young adults, a field trip of their youth is now a source of excitement and pride. In 2006, the children of the Hamilton Junior Naturalist Club (JUNATS) discovered a large, well-preserved fossil of a penguin while on a field trip to Kawhia Harbour in New Zealand. Recent research published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology has announced that the fossil is in fact a previously unknown ancient species of giant penguin.mymodernmet.com
