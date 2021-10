We will have to wait longer than expected for Scorn. The FPP horror inspired by H.R. Giger's works will not be released this year. It's been a long time since the last gameplay presentation of Scorn, but apparently we'll have to wait a long time before the work of Ebb Software is coming to the market. The developers have announced that their horror game inspired by the works of H.R. Giger (the creator of the iconic alien) will not be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO