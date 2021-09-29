Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth R Arrives September 30 for Switch and PS4 - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Rune Factory 5 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on March 22, 2022 and in Europe on March 25. Set off on a grand adventure in a fantasy world with the latest entry in the Rune Factory simulation RPG series. After losing their memory, the hero lands in a small town blessed by nature. There, they are recruited into an organization of peacekeeping rangers known as SEED, and their new life begins. In addition to their normal duties of helping villagers, investigating rune-related mysteries, and rounding up rowdy monsters, leisure activities bring an equal amount of excitement. Whether spending time growing crops on a dragon’s back, embarking on fishing expeditions, prospecting the mountains for ore, or participating in local festivals, there are countless ways for Earthmates to relax after a hard day of adventuring.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO