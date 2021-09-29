CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth R Arrives September 30 for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher Phoenixx and developer Aqua Style announced Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth R will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on September 30. It supports English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese languages. View a new trailer of the game below:. Here is an overview of the game:

