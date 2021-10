UFC star Jon Jones is no stranger to controversy. He has been arrested multiple times in the past, and it has now happened once again. As ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports, Jones was arrested on Friday morning in Las Vegas just hours after one of his fights was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The charges against him are misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. As Raimondi says, a spokesperson from Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed the arrest.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 DAYS AGO