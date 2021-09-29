This Is the Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast That We Really Deserve

Last week, in the middle of a hallucinogenic suite of announcements, Nintendo confirmed that the Mario Bros. were once again headed to Hollywood. The news sent a shiver up my spine; the first Super Mario Bros. movie was released in 1993, at the absolute apex of the company’s early ’90s success, and it remains the most unhinged film ever made. In 1993’s Mario adaptation, Mario and Luigi are plumbers in Brooklyn who’ve been transported into a terrifying subterranean parallel dimension where King Koopa—played by the immortal Dennis Hopper—reigns supreme. It was muddled with plot holes, exceedingly dark, and possessed a tertiary-at-best connection with the actual Mario tenets. We haven’t yet seen this new animated adaptation, from Despicable Me studio Illumination, but the announced cast is already making us go insane.