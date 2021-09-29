Eagles announce 3 roster moves as the team begins preparation for matchup with Chiefs
With the Philadelphia Eagles set to begin preparation for a crucial interconference matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday, the team announced three roster moves.
Sua Opeta
Opeta played in eight games (two starts) for the Eagles last season and was activated for the Monday night loss to Dallas.
Opeta originally joined the Eagles as a rookie free agent out of Weber State in 2019.
Casey Tucker
Cameron Malveaux
The former Browns defensive end was added to the practice squad.
Malveaux spent last season with Cleveland, getting called up t the active roster for the game against the Eagles, and registered four tackles and a forced fumble.
