Eagles announce 3 roster moves as the team begins preparation for matchup with Chiefs

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
With the Philadelphia Eagles set to begin preparation for a crucial interconference matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday, the team announced three roster moves.

Sua Opeta

Opeta played in eight games (two starts) for the Eagles last season and was activated for the Monday night loss to Dallas.

Opeta originally joined the Eagles as a rookie free agent out of Weber State in 2019.

Casey Tucker

Casey Tucker

Cameron Malveaux

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The former Browns defensive end was added to the practice squad.

Malveaux spent last season with Cleveland, getting called up t the active roster for the game against the Eagles, and registered four tackles and a forced fumble.

