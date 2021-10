Amazon had its very own fall event, where they released many items. 2, in particular, are more special than the rest of the items - in our humble opinion. The Ring Always Home Cam, and an Alexa Robot named Astro. It has a 10-inch display, has Alexa, and has a camera that can go up and down if the robot feels like something is wrong. As for the Surveillance drone, it activates when the door seems to be forced open, and it begins flying towards the source. The feed will be sent to the owner's device where they will be able to record the thief entering.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO