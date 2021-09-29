CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Defining Success

By Kristen Houghton
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have different ideas of what success should be. One woman I’ll call Elise bought into the Madison Avenue idea of what a successful woman should be. She had set her sights for happiness in the distant future. Since she was a child she had dreamed of becoming a fashion designer and her dream was encouraged by the single mother who had raised her.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Lillee Jean: “Never lose focus of who you are”

Resilience. Never lose focus of who you are. If you allow the bad people to take who you are, well they’ve won. Refocus if you must, but never allow them to win. Build lasting business relationships. I’m friends with tons of people in different industries, music, art, makeup, dance, boxing, fitness, etc. Even though our industries can be different in many ways, we all have the same common thread, being entrepreneurs that guide us, and lead us back to each other. Another important thing to me at least, is when I have a particularly bad day, taking some time out for me time. If it means making myself feel good by watching a mindless cartoon, well I’m gonna do that, and if someone doesn’t think that is their norm, so be it, live your life, but don’t attempt to live or judge mine. I also think surrounding yourself with people who can uplift you and have your back when things are up or down is important. It is so important for family and friends to celebrate your successes as well as help you in times that can be low.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Transforming to a brave new bold world

First Bold is thought-provoking. It makes you think of the past, present, and future world that is co-created by man and machine. Why read Bold. Because although written, years ago, it’s amazingly correct in its projections, strategies, and bold outcomes. The author starts with the rapid pace of technology acceleration...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Plan and execute, Three simple steps to success.” – Mik Zenon

With his highly creative videos, the dynamic entrepreneur is poised to change the face of the digital industry for the better. Affiliate marketing may be traced all the way back to the late 1980s. But In 1996, Amazon was arguably one of the most important contributors to its growth. Amazon’s affiliate program is a type of affiliate marketing that allows users to make money from their websites, blogs, or social media accounts. Today, we came across Mik, an Amazon affiliate marketer that has completely transformed the sector with his marketing strategies and out of the box social media content.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Thrive Global

Arianna Fox Of Big Ideas Kid Coaching: “Confidence in yourself and ability”

Confidence in yourself and ability. You need to be confident in yourself to succeed — that’s a given. If someone isn’t confident in themselves, then it makes it hard for others to be confident in them. For example, if I were in a board meeting with you, trying to convince you to invest in my company, and I said I wasn’t sure about what my company has to offer, that doesn’t give you much incentive to invest in my company, does it? Not at all. So when you become confident in yourself, you give others the opportunity and the open door to be confident in you also.
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Jeff Abraham Of Promescent: “Be a good communicator”

Be a good communicator — have your customers educate you on what they want, don’t try to outsmart them. As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Abraham. Jeff Abraham is the CEO of Absorption Pharmaceuticals...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise
Person
Donald Trump
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Hitmaka Thinks A Romance Between Him & Saweetie "Would Be Fire"

The Angie Martinez Show turned into a matchmaking moment after Hitmaka was asked about his dating life. The rapper-turned-producer has had his fair share of relationship moments play out for a global audience, most notably on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood all those years ago. These days, Hitmaka insists he's a changed man, and while chatting with Angie, they got into why he has yet to settle down.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Houses#Financial Security
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: The Second Yeezy Drop Is Here, Vittoria Ceretti Gives Rare Insight Into A Day In Her Life, Bottega Veneta’s New Journal, And More!

The second drop of Yeezy Gap is here. The Yeezy Gap sweatshirt launched today, exclusively online, in six colors. The so-called “Perfect Hoodie” is available for $90 or $70 for adults or kids, respectively, and comes in a 100% double-layered cotton. It’s reported that the rapper’s 10-year deal with Gap is worth $1billion. Not bad considering he was once a shop assistant in a Chicago Gap store as a teen himself. To really drive home the news, Gap’s official Instagram account appeared to have archived all page content on Wednesday, save for six images of the new sweatshirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: Why has my twin sister has sided with my abusive ex over me?

The problem…“My twin and I were once close, but as we grew older, it became apparent our relationship was strained. I married her husband’s college roommate, something she and her husband encouraged, and it seemed like a match made in heaven – until the abuse started.“I endured emotional, physical and mental abuse at the hands of my ex-husband. I found videos that he secretly took of our family and friends naked in our bathrooms – my twin was one of his victims. The divorce was extremely nasty, stressful, and taxing for me – but my twin told me that my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lorde details fight that will 'define her life'

Lorde thinks combating climate change will be the "fight that defines [her] life". The 24-year-old singer declined to release her new album 'Solar Power' on CD as part of her commitment to saving the planet and hopes the move will encourage others to think differently. She told Variety's Power of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Vice

Photographing a surreal road trip with Petra Collins

It's weird to be welcomed into another person's memories, to see the surface of a life as it was offered up to the camera while remaining blind to its depths. But Moni Haworth has always invited this voyeuristic edge. In her cult blog, Johnny's Bird, she followed the free bodies and freer spirits of Los Angeles's underground punk scene through pulsating clubs, musty motel rooms and dust-strewn highways as they seek to escape the "prescribed positivity" of our time.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “She’s Not an Aunt”

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Akoto Ofori-Atta discuss a Prudie letter: “She’s Not an Aunt.”. Akoto Ofori-Atta: Jenee, you know I rolled my eyes extra hard on this one. Jenée Desmond-Harris: I thought you might!. Akoto: You were very kind to “She’s Not an Aunt” in your response lol. Jenée:...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stonyplainreporter.com

Defining resilience

A year and a half into the pandemic, Strathcona County residents reflect on grief, loss and gratitude. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. For decades, Sherwood Park resident Brenda Robinson spent her days checking into flights and stepping onto stages. A professional speaker and self-described extrovert, Robinson thrived on seeing new places and meeting new people.
HEALTH
Daily Free Press

Rejection doesn’t define you

In the past two months, I have been rejected twice. I want to clarify that I’m not talking about being rejected romantically. That’s not something in which I have expertise. Another part of the spectrum is something I’ve faced a lot: rejection from classes, jobs, internships, etc. How do I...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy