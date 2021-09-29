CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Jeff Sonhouse’s Latest Exhibition at the Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
ARTnews
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fknBJ_0cBzPpK300

Jeff Sonhouse ’s portraits of Black men exude an aura of mystery tempered by hints of ironic humor. Throughout his paintings, Sonhouse explores how notions of African-American masculinity are constructed, performed, and interpreted within Western culture. His impeccably coiffed figures often sport dapper suits and accessories; but invariably, their lineaments are partly concealed behind masks. These masks, and other elements of costuming, are emphasized by painted and collaged textures that stand out against flat backgrounds and even protrude from the canvases themselves: In LAMBURNT AKA:FUZZ , 2021, the three-dimensional brim of a hat juts several inches from the painting’s surface, casting a real shadow on its painted wearer’s face.

Beyond its formal contrasts between flatness and three-dimensionality, Sonhouse’s work is replete with symbolically charged materials and imagery bearing double meanings. Particularly salient is the tension between visibility and concealment, which plays out among the men’s eccentric masks, partially hidden faces, and opulent attire. Another key duality is that of strength and vulnerability: The artist is known for incorporating unconventional elements such as steel wool, speaking to toughness and resilience; and matches, suggesting fragility and evanescence. Yet he never steers the viewer in a single direction with regard to interpreting these dichotomies, instead favoring a thought-provoking ambiguity that makes his work seem as playful as it is incisive.

While growing up in Harlem, Sonhouse recalls, he first saw collages by Romare Bearden displayed in a neighborhood store. The familiarity of Bearden’s imagery captivated his imagination, leaving a deep impression that influenced his trajectory as an artist and informed his approach to portraiture. His paint application and collage techniques evince a further affinity with Jack Whitten, whom he met as an undergraduate at the School of Visual Arts and worked for as a studio assistant for two summers. Since earning his MFA from Hunter College in 2001, Sonhouse has participated in solo and group exhibitions at prestigious venues across the U.S., including the California African American Museum in Los Angeles; the Studio Museum in Harlem; and the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Sonhouse’s latest exhibition, “ Bodied ,” his second solo show at Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery in Luxembourg, comprises several large-scale paintings depicting multiple figures, as well as a series of smaller individual portraits. The show’s title encompasses a multiplicity of connotations. The dictionary definition of “bodied” is “having a specified kind of body,” which clearly relates to the artist’s focus on Black male identity. The word also sounds like “bodies,” evoking sinister notions of institutionalized violence.

Although Sonhouse makes no direct references to current events, one painting in particular, Danced , 2021, channels a powerful sense of anguish that could be associated with the past year and a half of protests against police brutality and racial injustice. Unlike the vibrant palettes of the rest of the works in the exhibition, this piece is executed almost entirely in gunmetal gray, which sets off the faces’ skin—the only parts of the painting rendered in color. In the left half of the composition, a pair of conjoined dancers contort their arms and legs in balletic gestures whose graceful elegance seems at odds with the gruesome surroundings. Smoke emanates from the dancers’ hair, which closer examination reveals to be composed of burned matchsticks. Their bodies are stripped to their musculature like anatomical drawings, except for their abs, which appear stylistically smooth and shieldlike, similar to those of comic book superheroes. Just above and to the right of the left dancer’s right knee are two forms resembling severed ears on a string. Most disturbingly, the right portion of the canvas is dominated by a three-headed pit bull standing atop a cartoonish body marked dead by zigzagged eyelids. A disembodied masked head with gremlin ears floats before the pit bull’s flank—the ghost, perhaps, of the man who was killed. Completing the nightmarish ambience, the background is a surreal mélange of sharp-toothed monsters, scissors, bullet holes, and abstract shapes.

Other pieces build more explicitly on Sonhouse’s ongoing investigation into how identities are composed and perceived. In nearly all the large paintings, the subjects’ bodies are fused together. Unable to move independently, the conjoined figures serve as metaphors for the difficulty of escaping racially reductive gazes that regard them as one entity rather than individuals.

In ONE-FIFTH LESS THAN , 2021, two spliced men, with muscles idealized like those of action figures, are screened by pixelated color blocks that could suggest the role of digital technologies in shaping perceptions of self, race, and gender. Indicating movement, the right figure’s arm is tripled, as though he were testing the limits of his motion, or perhaps seeking to be acknowledged.

More ethereal is Bodied on Audubon Avenue , 2021, in which a quartet of disintegrating cephalic forms float against an atmospheric backdrop. Recalling the stylistically patterned manes on Greek busts and indigenous African masks alike, the hair and beards are composed of meticulously applied rows of spent and unspent matches, but there is no sign of any bodies underneath; the forms read as empty wig–mask combos whose absence of wearers conveys a foreboding overtone.

The intimate scale of the individual portraits places further emphasis on surface texture and detail. Since his last solo show, Sonhouse has complicated his signature Picassoesque harlequin patterns: Instead of solid colors, each diamond is now mottled, variegated, and smeared in a manner recalling the abstract expressionist paintings that Jack Whitten made in the 1970s by dragging squeegees and afro combs over polychromatic passages of slathered paint.

These irregular textures give the masks a newly unsettling effect belied by such comical touches as the antically mustachioed mask in Groucho’s Manifesto Left a Stone In My Kidney , 2021.

Sonhouse’s protagonists have been compared to folkloric tricksters; and the exact nature and purpose of their masks remain a tantalizing enigma at the core of his work. Did the men don the facial coverings to protect their identities? Or could the masks represent others’ projections upon them? Similar to Mexican lucha libre masks, they have four holes that expose the eyes, nose, and mouth, and portions of skin around them. Given the fact that they reveal as much as they conceal, they seem more like expressive statements than disguises. Compounding the puzzle, the subjects exude the pensive, dispassionate air of fashion models. Sonhouse increases his work’s fascination by leaving questions unresolved; but one thing is clear: His characters’ covered faces highlight Black people’s historic lack of visibility in the Western art canon and larger culture. Challenging those who would obscure them or reduce their personalities to a single set of characteristics, his protagonists sardonically sport flamboyant masks whose composite textures and motley colors betoken the complexity of their true individualities.

Bodied ” runs through November 6, 2021, at Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery in Luxembourg.

Follow Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery on Instagram.

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

ICP's Latest Photography Exhibit Focuses on the Inner Lives of Black Artists Through the Lens of an iPhone

There was a time when taking photographs—let alone crafting high-quality artistic works of photographic art—meant carrying around heavy bags of equipment and fiddly rolls of film. But the technological innovations of the last decade have made it so that most of us not only have the chance to capture images on a whim, but we in fact walk around with impressively high-powered cameras in our pockets at all times, thanks to our phones. In a new exhibition, the International Center of Photography (ICP) is exploring this technology, and its attendant democratization of image-making, by celebrating five emerging Black artists who have crafted photos exploring their inner lives using iPhones.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mytjnow.com

Sabine Gruffat VR exhibit unveiled at Winthrop Gallery

Winthrop always strongly advocates and encourages their Fine Arts program by continuously providing opportunities for students interested in pursuing or students who just enjoy engaging in creative art. On Sept. 13, two professional galleries were unveiled at Winthrop University. One of them was entitled “AntiBodies” by Sabine Gruffat. These galleries...
MUSEUMS
Shropshire Star

'Doodle Boy's' first exhibition set for county gallery

An 11-year-old art sensation will be holding his first ever solo exhibition. Joe Whale, known as 'Doodle Boy', sprung to prominence after pictures of his work on the walls of a Shrewsbury restaurant went viral in 2019. The success led to him being chosen by the Duke and Duchess of...
VISUAL ART
Herald News

Art Beat: Artists embrace monochrome in New Bedford's Gallery X exhibition

The term monochrome comes from the ancient Greek “monochromos,” and it is defined as “having one color.” A monochromatic work of art, be it two-dimensional or three-dimensional, properly utilizes a hue, or hues within a similar chromatic family, with variations in shade, value and intensity. There is a lengthy and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romare Bearden
Person
Jack Whitten
chestertownspy.org

Studio B Art Gallery Announces October Exhibit and Live Demo

Studio B Art Gallery is pleased to announce two new events coming to the gallery in October. Join them for the opening of the fall exhibit “Enchanting Eastern Shore” on October 1 and register for the “Portrait Sculpture Demo in Clay” by Rick Casali on October 15. Enchanting Eastern Shore...
EASTON, MD
hypebeast.com

Robert McNally Exhibits "Metawürst" at KOENIG2 by Robby Greif Gallery

Step into the McNally metaverse. Multi-faceted artist Robert McNally presents his first ever solo exhibition “Metawurst” at Austria’s Koenig2 by Robby Greif Gallery as part of Vienna Art Week. “Metawurst” plays on the theme of the metaverse – which for those unfamiliar with the phrase, conceptualizes virtual worlds and augmented...
VISUAL ART
SUNY Oswego

'Native New York' exhibition to open Tyler Art Gallery season

"Native New York,” featuring 50 contemporary artworks by Haudenosaunee artists from the Six Nations in what is now New York, will open the season on Oct. 8 for SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Art Gallery. “Native New York” consists of artworks lent by the Adirondack Experience, the Iroquois Indian Museum, the New...
OSWEGO, NY
stevenspoint.news

UW-Stevens Point’s Carlsten Gallery to exhibit performance art in ‘Embodied’

A collection of performance art on video will be showcased at the first art exhibit of the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Edna Carlsten Art Gallery. “Embodied” will be on exhibit Sept. 17, through Nov. 5. The gallery, located on the second floor of the Noel Fine Arts Center on campus, is open to the public free of charge. Hours are Mondays, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon. The gallery is closed on Sundays. Face coverings are required indoors on the UW-Stevens Point campus.
STEVENS POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Fashion Models#Auction#African American#Western#Lamburnt#The School Of Visual Art
candgnews.com

Habatat Galleries celebrates 50 years with free exhibition

ROYAL OAK — Since first opening its doors in 1971, the studio glass gallery now known as Habatat Galleries in Royal Oak has seen a definitive shift in the way glass art is perceived during its 50-year tenure. The 13,000-square-foot showroom is now hosting a free exhibition featuring over 400...
ROYAL OAK, MI
sbc.edu

Visiting artist Hope Rovelto exhibits her work in the Pannell Gallery

Sweet Briar College is excited to announce the opening of artist Hope Rovelto’s exhibition in the Pannell Gallery. Her work will be on display from Sept. 30 through Dec. 14. “The T-Shirt Collection: Hope Rovelto,” showcases her unique screen-printed T-shirts. Hope is an artist, educator and activist based in Portland,...
SWEET BRIAR, VA
Door County Pulse

The Ever-changing Landscape: The Hardy Gallery debuts new exhibit

The subtitle for The Hardy Gallery’s new Contemporary Landscape exhibit – Colorist, Formalist, Tonalist – hints that this is not traditional work. This exhibition showcases the work of Rodger Bechtold, Paula Swaydan-Grebel and Brian Sindler, whose approach to landscapes are, as the subtitle suggests, influenced by colorist, formalist and tonalist methods. Craig Blietz, a nationally known painter who lives in Sister Bay, curated the exhibit.
VISUAL ART
West Central Tribune

Gallery exhibits published Sept. 22, 2021

Willmar, through Sept. 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Ridgewater College Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Building; “Alumni Exhibit celebrating 60 years at the College” featuring work by artists from each decade, with past Ridgewater College instructors also present as both alumni and honored faculty. Masks are required for any visitor entering the campus buildings. For more information, contact Andrew Nordin at Andrew.nordin@ridgewater.edu.
WILLMAR, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
South Coast Today

True Grit Art Gallery to host new exhibit opening

On Saturday, October 9 from 6-8pm, True Grit Art Gallery will host an opening reception for "Inspirations," a solo exhibit of artwork by Sharon artist Tatiana Roulin. The gallery invites the public to come and view her latest pastel and oil paintings, enjoy complimentary adult refreshments, and support an extremely talented local artist. This event is free and open to everyone.
VISUAL ART
stlawu.edu

Richard F. Brush Art Gallery to Present Fall Exhibitions

The Richard F. Brush Art Gallery will present two exhibitions showcasing artwork by notable western artists, recent acquisitions by women and BIPOC artists, and photographs of the collars worn by late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on display beginning Monday, Oct. 18, through Thursday, Dec. 9. The exhibitions are...
CANTON, NY
littletonindependent.net

Evergreen gallery hosts watermedia exhibition

Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Drive in Evergreen, hosts the annual Rocky Mountain National Watermedia Exhibit through Oct. 30. Steve Griggs was juror and selected 65 works from 485 entries. In addition to traditional transparent watercolor, paintings are executed in egg tempera, acrylic, gouache and mixed media. Awards were announced on Sept. 24. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 303-674-0056, evergreenarts.org.
EVERGREEN, CO
Emporia gazette.com

Former Emporian opens exhibit at Boston gallery this week

A former Emporian will open a new solo exhibition at the Boston Sculptors Gallery this week. Ed Andrews, the son of Dorothy Andrews and the late Lee Andrews, said his new exhibition — “Transplant” — features a new series of wall sculpture constructed from “perforated bronze, aluminum and stainless steel.”
EMPORIA, KS
lascrucesbulletin.com

‘Nexus’ exhibit continues through Oct. 16 at Unsettled Gallery

This is an art exhibition you do not want to miss. The artist is Louis Ocepek (Ō suh pek). The artwork is “just mind-blowing,” to quote and Studio owner Catherine Brenner. Ocepek is a Las Cruces graphic designer and fine artist who has brought together printmaking, drawing and computer design...
LAS CRUCES, NM
primepublishers.com

Studio Hill Gallery to Host Exhibit of Paintings by Local Artists

WOODBURY — Studio Hill Gallery, 507 Main St. South, will present an art exhibit, “Worldview, Vast and Intimate,” paintings by Woodbury artist Matt Wood and Washington Depot artist Vincent Giarrano, from Wednesday, September 29, through Sunday, November 7. An opening reception to meet the artists will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday October 3, at the gallery.
WOODBURY, CT
hudsonvalley360.com

Vassar’s Palmer Gallery to Host Exhibition of Digital Art Created by College Web Designer Chris Silverman

Vassar’s Palmer Gallery to Host Exhibition of Digital Art Created by College Web Designer Chris Silverman. POUGHKEEPSIE – An exhibition of works by Vassar Senior Web Designer Chris Silverman will be on display at the College’s Palmer Gallery from September 30 to October 15. Images in the show, Till the Bridge You Will Need Be Formed, were created in Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop using customized brushes. The exhibition, beginning with a reception from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. on September 30, is open to the public. The Palmer Gallery is located in the College Center in Vassar’s Main Building.
VISUAL ART
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Museum of Art’s latest exhibit showcases the environment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Museum of Art has opened its latest exhibit. Land Art: Past, Present, and Futures gives a look into how artists take inspiration from the land and make it their canvas. After two years of planning, this internationally acclaimed Art and Environment Season features work...
NEVADA STATE
ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy