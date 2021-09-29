Recall Shasta says it has enough signatures to trigger recall election against Moty
REDDING, Calif. — Recall Shasta supporters say they have collected enough signatures to trigger a recall election against District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Late Wednesday morning, supporters of the movement to recall three Shasta County supervisors carried two boxes with signed petitions into the Shasta County Clerk's Office. They were turned in around five hours ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline.krcrtv.com
