Woody Harrelson Compares Cletus Kasady From Venom: Let There Be Carnage To His Natural Born Killers Character

By Sean O'Connell
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This sounds weird to say, but there was a time in Woody Harrelson’s career when he feared he might only be known as “the dopey guy from Cheers,” the sitcom that put him on almost every audience member’s maps. And perhaps it was this concern that prompted the actor to take a few big swings earlier in his film career, hoping to possibly distance himself as a performer from Woody Boyd. One of those choices would have been Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers, where Harrelson and Juliette Lewis played the maniacal Mickey and Mallory Knox. So when Harrelson stepped back into the role of a serial killer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, I was curious if he related the two at all.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

