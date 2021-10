EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Michael D. Ratner, the director of hit documentary features Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which opened this year’s SXSW, and the upcoming Justin Bieber: Our World. The agency has also inked Ratner’s OBB Media. CAA will rep producer-director-entrepreneur Ratner and his company across film, TV and podcasting as well as for new ventures and verticals. Ratner, also a prolific music video director, is OBB Media’s founder and CEO and leads the creative on its projects, which include the October 8-debuting Justin Bieber: Our World, a feature concert documentary about the pop star that will premiere on Amazon....

