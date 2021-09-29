This Louisville Writer Is Teaching Her Skill To Others In The Shawnee Area

By this point in my career, I’m used to hearing the phrase, “I just don’t get math”. It might be said with a hint of sadness, or maybe a little chuckle of resignation, but it’s meant to convey that one either grows up knowing how to do math or not. Having taught now for a long time now, my experience has put the lie to that thinking. Learning has much more to do with your willingness to learn and work than it does with your talent. What about this: does being a good teacher depend on talent?

