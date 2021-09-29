CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Louisville Writer Is Teaching Her Skill To Others In The Shawnee Area

By Melissa Gaddie
Cover picture for the articleJasemine “Jazzy J” Reed believes that writing saved her life, and now she wants to help others use writing to save their lives as well. In 2013, Reed founded Reedmywords, a business dedicated to writing and helping others with grant writing, resume development, tutoring and more. Reed worked in social services right after graduating from EKU with a degree in psychology, and grew to become a spoken word artist, published poet and playwright. She has now expanded on her Reedmywords concept to open Creative Writing and Things, a community space in the Shawnee Learning Center on Lindell Avenue. LEO spoke with Reed about her journey as a writer and what she wants to accomplish with Reedmywords and Creative Writing and Things.

