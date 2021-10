It’s an interesting site south of West Point near the Elkhorn River these days. Construction crews have been there for the better part of three months working on what will be two of the lanes for the four-lane US-275 expressway on the 18.5 miles of US-275 between West Point and Scribner. Several large cranes are located near the river where a temporary bridge is being built, and also near the US-275 and Highway 91 junction.