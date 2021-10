Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, the wildly popular Japanese anime and manga series created by Coolkyousinnjya, will be getting a video game adaptation next year developed by Kaminari Games, with Bushiroad on board as the publisher. Gameplay is described as an “exhilarating shooter” where you fly, shoot, and punch. An English localization has already been announced, and will be launching alongside the Japanese version. More info has not yet been shared, but you can check out the teaser website here or follow the official twitter account for future updates. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO