Ontario County, NY

Report: Subpoenas Issued in Ontario County Sheriff Investigation

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 7 days ago
The county committee conducting an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has reportedly issued subpoenas. WHEC TV reported Wednesday the committee okayed the motion to issue the subpoenas. Sheriff Henderson is accused of making comments of a sexual nature in front of staff and did not discipline command staff when inappropriate comments were made in front of him.

Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ontario County, NY
Ontario County, NY
Government
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

