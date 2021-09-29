Report: Subpoenas Issued in Ontario County Sheriff Investigation
The county committee conducting an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has reportedly issued subpoenas. WHEC TV reported Wednesday the committee okayed the motion to issue the subpoenas. Sheriff Henderson is accused of making comments of a sexual nature in front of staff and did not discipline command staff when inappropriate comments were made in front of him.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
