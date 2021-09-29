CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

Reeves: No date for legislative session on medical marijuana

By Associated Press
wcbi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s working with legislative leaders on details about how the state will pay for a proposed medical marijuana program. The Republican governor said Wednesday that he’ll call lawmakers to the Capitol for a special session “sooner rather than later.” But he hasn’t decided when that will be. House and Senate leaders want to enact a medical marijuana program to replace an initiative voters approved in November. State Supreme Court justices overturned the initiative in May when they ruled that Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and unworkable. Reeves says he’s had productive talks with legislative leaders.

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#State Supreme Court#Ap#Republican#House#Senate
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy