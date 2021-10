PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University announced Thursday Arthur Johnson has been named the new Vice President and Director of Athletics. Johnson spent the last seven years working at the University of Texas, leading part of the athletic department as the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration and Operations. University President Dr. Jason Wingard said in a statement Johnson will bring strength to the leadership team. “I am proud that each of my current cabinet member appointees have served in leadership roles at Temple for many years—demonstrating consistency of institutional knowledge and experience,” Dr. Wingard said. During his time at Texas, Johnson served as...

