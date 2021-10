A recent salmonella outbreak with no known food source has more than doubled in infections in over a week. On Sept. 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 127 people in 25 states had been infected with salmonella, resulting in 18 hospitalizations. Last week, the CDC announced the number of reported illness had more than doubled: 279 people have been sickened, and the outbreak has reached another four states. An additional eight people have now been hospitalized because of salmonella.

