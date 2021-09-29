CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate parliamentarian rejects Democrats’ second attempt to include immigration in economic bill

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate Parliamentarian on Wednesday rejected Democrats’ second attempt to try to include a pathway to legalization for immigrants in a bill that could be passed with just Democratic support, a source tells CNN. Democrats argued this time to the parliamentarian that they include a provision to change the registry...

Markets Insider

Bernie Sanders just spent 15 minutes lambasting Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for holding up the Democrats' reconciliation bill, accusing them of 'sabotage'

At a Wednesday news conference, Bernie Sanders blasted his colleagues Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin and Sinema are the holdouts in the Senate on Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending bill. "Two people do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want," Sanders said. "That, to me, is wrong."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Sanders, exasperated with Manchin’s demands, presses senator for specifics on Biden’s domestic agenda

For some time, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has refused to discuss at length Sen. Joe Manchin III’s demands relating to President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion domestic spending package, appearing visibly annoyed as reporters peppered him with questions about the moderate Democratic senator’s conditions. On Wednesday, the gloves came off. Sanders,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Nuclear option': Biden says Democrats may suspend filibuster to raise debt ceiling

President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday that Democrats could use the "nuclear option" to prevent Republicans from filibustering their plan to raise the debt ceiling. "Oh, I think that’s a real possibility," Biden told reporters on the White House’s South Lawn about the possibility of a "nuclear option" to prevent Republicans from filibustering the vote to raise the debt ceiling.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Fmr. Senate staffer: McConnell is ‘daring Democrats to reform the filibuster’

Adam Jentleson tells Lawrence O’Donnell that what’s different between now and previous debates over raising the debt limit is that Sen. Mitch McConnell is not making any demands, he’s “just playing this game of chicken” as Democrats consider changing filibuster rule to get around Republican obstruction to prevent default and potentially changing it for other legislation. Michelle Goldberg and Jelani Cobb also join.Oct. 6, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
