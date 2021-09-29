CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles promote G Sua Opeta to the active roster; sign DE Cameron Malveaux and T Casey Tucker to the practice squad

By Chris McPherson
philadelphiaeagles.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles promoted guard Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster on Wednesday. Opeta was called up for Monday night's game in Dallas where he played one snap on special teams. Starting left guard Isaac Seumalo suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury against the Cowboys opening a spot for Opeta. A rookie free agent signing of the Eagles in 2019 out of Weber State, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Opeta played in eight games with two starts last season.

www.philadelphiaeagles.com

