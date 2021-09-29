CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen Pompeo Recalls Her Fight With Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy' Set

By Meredith B. Kile‍
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Pompeo doesn't put up with anyone trying to tell her what to do on the Grey's Anatomy set -- not even an Oscar winner!. The actress is getting candid about her life, career and important issues on her new podcast, Tell Me, presented by Cadence13. On one of her very first episodes, which launched this week, Pompeo joins her former Grey's co-star, Patrick Dempsey, for a chat about their time together on the show and their shared passion for giving back.

Danny Trujillo
6d ago

she was just shedding her white woman tears because she was jealous someone with Oscars and was black was directing her snowflake sensitive self.

Best Life

This TV Star Left His Show After "Terrorizing the Set," Producer Says

When Derek Shepherd met his end via a car accident on the 11th season of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked. After all, Patrick Dempsey seemed to be just as crucial to the medical drama as star Ellen Pompeo, and Meredith and Derek (or MerDer, if you're in that deep) were the show's central romance. Now, thanks to a new book about the making of the TV staple, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy by journalist Lynette Rice, some new information has come to light about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Dempsey's 2015 exit from the show. Read on to find out why one executive producer said the star was "terrorizing the set" and how his relationship with his colleagues reportedly deteriorated.
TV SERIES
Best Life

This TV Star Was Fired for Getting in "Unnecessary Fights," Executive Says

Fourteen years ago, what is now one of TV's longest-running shows endured a major scandal during its third season. In 2007, actor Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after getting into a fight with a co-star and allegedly calling another co-star the f-slur. Washington, who played surgeon Preston Burke, and his former co-stars have spoken out about what happened many times since, but a new book shares more sides of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Isaiah Washington said Ellen Pompeo felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the idea of him playing her love interest, according to new book

A new tell-all book reminds “Grey’s Anatomy” fans that McDreamy could’ve been played by someone else. According to the book, Isaiah Washington auditioned for the lead role, not the role of Dr. Burke. Washington said he heard Ellen Pompeo felt “uncomfortable” with the casting. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Major Grey's Anatomy Rumor Says Jerrika Hinton's Exit May Have Had To Do With Ellen Pompeo

Another day, another Grey’s Anatomy rumor. Thanks to the new tell-all book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, tea is getting spilled every which way regarding the long-running ABC medical drama. Following reports about Patrick Dempsey and Katherine Heigl, fans can now chew on what is supposedly the "real" reason why Jerrika Hinton departed from Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Stephanie Edwards after just five years. And would it surprise anyone to know it allegedly had something to do with Ellen Pompeo?
TV SERIES
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Kate Walsh
HollywoodLife

Ellen Pompeo’s Kids: Everything To Know About The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s 3 Little Ones

In addition to a successful career as an actress, Ellen Pompeo is the proud mother of three children. Find out more about her adorable brood, here. Ellen Pompeo, 51, is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood, most known for her role on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The ABC star is also mother to three children whom she shares with husband Chris Ivery, 54, a record producer and sometimes writer. Ellen met Chris in 2003, before she rose to stardom on Grey’s Anatomy. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2007 after quietly dating for three years. Over the course of their marriage, they welcomed daughters Stella Luna and Sienna May and son Eli Christopher.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
987thebull.com

The Real Reason Patrick Dempsey Was Killed Off ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Many fans are STILL not over McDreamy checking out of “Grey’s Anatomy”. But a new book called “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy” by author Lynette Rice shares the behind-the-scenes. Producers, former cast members, and even Patrick gave quotes for the book that painted the...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy star unveils dramatic hair transformation ahead of season 18

Actress Camilla Luddington has undergone a major transformation ahead of season 18 of Grey's Anatomy - and she looks incredible!. The actress, who has been playing Dr Jo Wilson on the ABC medical drama since 2012, has swapped her long brunette locks for a shorter and lighter style. In a new photo, the 37-year-old actress can be seen sporting a platinum blonde bob that falls just above her shoulders.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Will Meredith change hospitals?

Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy? As much as we want to doubt that, the premiere absolutely wanted it on your mind. For more insight on that, just look at the opening minutes when Meredith Grey arrived in Minnesota. In reality, she was there because a wing was being dedicated to her late mother Ellis. However, soon after that she saw just how badly that hospital wanted her. In particular, that went for David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher), a man who worked with Ellis back in the day.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Ellen Pompeo and Her Record Producer Husband Met in a Grocery Store

Actress and producer Ellen Pompeo has had a long and very successful career. Since 2005, she's starred in ABC's hit medical drama series Grey's Anatomy, portraying the lead and titular character Dr. Meredith Grey. The show is one of the longest-running programs on television, and fans witnessed the character grow from an intern to the chief of general surgery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ellen Pompeo jokes about the end of 'Grey's Anatomy': 'I've been trying to get away for years'

Grey's Anatomy is premiering its 18th season on Sept. 30, and Ellen Pompeo isn't looking much further ahead than that. The titular Grey's star talked briefly with Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet at Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, where she was of course asked about the future of prime-time television's longest-running medical drama in history.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Blast From the Past! Grey's Anatomy Brings Back a Fan-Fave Guest Star as a Series Regular for Season 18

Fool us once, shame on you, Grey’s Anatomy. Fool us twice, well, bravo. For the second season in a row, the season premiere of Grey’s Anatomy has included the surprise return of a character fans had long since written off. In the first episode of Season 17, of course, it was Dr. McDreamy himself, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) beloved husband who tragically died in Season 11. In the Season 18 premiere, it was another suitor of Meredith’s, albeit one without nearly as long of a romantic history with Grey’s Anatomy‘s leading lady: Scott Speedman‘s, who appeared as Dr. Nick Marsh for a single episode way back in Season 14.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California in December. "Please allow...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Oprah Rejected This Potential Grandparent Nickname for Gayle King

Gayle King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus just gave birth to her first child and aunt Oprah Winfrey weighed in on King’s grandmother nickname, with input from Katy Perry. In a recent episode of The OG Chronicles (King and Winfrey’s joint video series), the besties go shopping for baby gear with pop star Perry and the trio hilariously debates the title King’s grandson Luca Lynn Miller should use. “What is Daisy going to call your mom?” King asked Perry of her 13-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. “Because I don’t want to be ‘Grandma’ or ‘Nana.'” “Ok, so my Mom is...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Some Fans Are Speculating That Savannah Chrisley Had a Baby

Thanks to a contributing role on her family's hit reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, Savannah Chrisley has become a bonafide star and built an impressive social media following. The 24-year-old Belmont University graduate constantly wows fans online with her fashion sense, devout religiousness, and tight-knit relationship with her family. Article...
BEAUTY & FASHION

