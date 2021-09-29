Ellen Pompeo Recalls Her Fight With Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy' Set
Ellen Pompeo doesn't put up with anyone trying to tell her what to do on the Grey's Anatomy set -- not even an Oscar winner!. The actress is getting candid about her life, career and important issues on her new podcast, Tell Me, presented by Cadence13. On one of her very first episodes, which launched this week, Pompeo joins her former Grey's co-star, Patrick Dempsey, for a chat about their time together on the show and their shared passion for giving back.www.etonline.com
Comments / 6