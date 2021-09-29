Lil Peep’s Mother Claims His Record Label Is Refusing to Pay $4 Million Owed to His Estate – Report
Lil Peep's mother is claiming that her late son’s record label is refusing to pay her $4 million that’s owed to her his estate. According to a Rolling Stone report published on Tuesday (Sept. 28), Peep's mother Liza Womack alleges that the late rapper's label, First Access Entertainment (FAE), is trying to impede her wrongful death and business lawsuit against FAE and the company's CEO by cutting off royalties that are owed to her by way of her son's estate.www.xxlmag.com
Comments / 0