Sammy Hagar Thinks Van Halen Tried to ‘Bury the Van Hagar Era’

Eddie Van Halen was one of the greatest guitarists to ever pick up the instrument, but he also might be one of the most fascinating figures in rock history. Back in February 2015, EVH took part in the Smithsonian series “What It Means To Be American.” He sat down for an interview for nearly an hour discussing how he came to America as a young boy and the obstacles he and his brother, Alex, had to overcome as immigrants. Also, you’ll learn how and why he came up with certain playing techniques, which countless guitarists have imitated in years since.

