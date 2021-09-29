Fiserv to create 2,000 jobs at new campus in New Jersey
Fiserv Inc. announced a major expansion in New Jersey to create 2,000 jobs and establish a campus for the Brookfield-based fintech's technology and product research.www.bizjournals.com
