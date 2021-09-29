CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer buys Roxboro land slated for future apartment complex

By Evan Hoopfer
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 7 days ago
The planned apartments will bring new housing inventory to Person County, something the county hasn't seen a lot of recently.

Triangle Business Journal

Real estate Leads - October 1, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Triangle Business Journal

Logistics firm lays off 130 in Durham

A shipping and logistics company is shutting down operations at three Durham locations, a move that means more than 130 layoffs. Valdivia Logistics, a national shipping company based in Atlanta, has notified state officials of plans to cease operations at facilities on Hoover Road, Briggs Avenue and TW Alexander Drive effective Oct. 16.
DURHAM, NC
Triangle Business Journal

Gardner: Sales cycles are slowing killing innovation in healthcare IT

David Gardner is an angel investor and the founder of Cofounders Capital in Cary. I’ve always liked the healthcare IT space, as a startup entrepreneur myself, and, over the last decade, as a professional investor and fund manager. We’ve been the first investor in numerous Triangle healthcare IT startups like Impathiq, Feedtrail, Relay One, CareNexsis and Tesser Health, to name a few. It’s a vast and complex market with a plethora of opportunities to create cost savings and other efficiencies.
CARY, NC
Triangle Business Journal

J.M. Thompson Company is 100 years old!

J.M. Thompson Company, a general contractor and construction management firm since 1921, has reached their 100 year milestone. The company celebrated their 100 year anniversary at the Pavilions at Angus Barn with family, friends, clients, and business partners in September. The Thompsons were honored to have the opportunity to spotlight the achievements of their company, pay tribute to their loyal employees, and recognize their family’s legacy. J.M. Thompson Company was founded by John Marvin Thompson in 1921. A machinist by trade, he started the business after personally constructing his private residence. Upon completion of his home, a young couple walked through the house and noticed the meticulous attention to detail and the high quality of work put into the home. They immediately offered Thompson an attractive amount for the home which he accepted. After this event, Thompson realized his full potential of working in the construction industry, and J.M. Thompson Company was established. The firm became the largest home builder in Raleigh, North Carolina. In 1946, Thompson’s oldest son, Hal, joined the company. Hal had a vision to move away from the single-family, residential market altogether and began to fully focus their construction resources on commercial construction. Hal became president in 1950 and in the 1970s his three sons John, Dickie and Marty joined the business bringing three generations into the company. Today, J.M. Thompson Company is jointly operated by the three brothers, with John Thompson serving as the current president. In the last five years, the fourth generation has joined the company with Travis Thompson currently serving as the Director of Operations and Paul Thompson serving as Project Engineer. It is Travis’ vision to invest and develop JMT employees and continue to build strong relationships with industry partners. Along with this, J.M. Thompson Company plans to diversify their portfolio and the types of construction delivery methods used. This will provide the company with new opportunities while continuing to build winning outcomes for their clients, employees, and business partners. ABOUT J.M. THOMPSON: J.M. Thompson Company (JMT) specializes in commercial, industrial, and institutional construction and has operated in the southeastern region of the United States for over 100 years with projects in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia.
RALEIGH, NC
Triangle Business Journal

National homebuilding giant buys over 200 acres in Lee County

LGI Homes (Nasdaq: LGIH) purchased three separate parcels totaling 206.8 acres for just over $7 million, according to a deed filed Tuesday. The land, which is wooded and undeveloped today, is located near the intersection of Cumnock and Cotten roads about 10 minutes northwest of downtown Sanford. Together, the three parcels have an assessed land value of more than $780,000, according to county records.
LEE COUNTY, NC
Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

