PRP Treatment Price Lahore – Hairzone

PRP is an acronym platelet-rich plasma which is as depicted its name is plasma with an almost high concentration of platelets as compared to normal concentration. For the past few years, the use of PRP in orthopedic surgeries and other surgeries has been widely used. Similarly, the use of PRP for hair loss has is also used. PRP hair loss treatment in Lahore is one of the common procedures underwent by patients suffering from hair loss. To perform PRP treatment price Lahore for hair loss, 30-40 cc of venous blood is drawn from the patient and further sent for centrifugation with the centrifugal machine where the platelet-rich plasma is obtained after 2 cycles of centrifugation. The normal platelet count of the blood usually ranges from 1.5 to 3 lacs per milliliter; however, the concentration of PRP is at least 5-times more than the normal concentration.