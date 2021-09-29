CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Proposed bill would require COVID vaccine, negative test for domestic air travel ahead of holidays

By Melanie Woodrow
ABC7 Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- Travelers could be looking at new COVID restrictions as we embark on the holiday season. It's one of several COVID-related updates for the airline industry. With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner and one of the busiest times to fly, California Senator Diane Feinstein tweeted "We can't allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today, I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness."

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 9

Guest
7d ago

Who needs commercial flights? We have so much beauty to see in the United States of America!! Road trips - here we come!

Reply(1)
6
Dennis Miller
7d ago

introducing a bill to have a permanent muzzle installed on that horse face of yours

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

What are the new rules for unvaccinated travellers?

Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed this morning, at 4am on Monday 4 October. In an effort to simplify existing travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last month that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a “rest of the world” list. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.All other countries will remain on a “rest of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Is the US going to ban unvaccinated people from domestic flights?

Full coronavirus vaccine coverage for passengers could soon be compulsory on domestic flights in the United States under proposed legislation being introduced to Congress.Under the US Air Travel Public Safety Act, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Aviation Administration would be required to develop guidelines for airlines to check passengers vaccination status or confirm they had tested negative for coronavirus.Senator Diane Feinstein, the bill’s sponsor, said the legislation was necessary to ensure the millions of airline passengers aren’t spreading the disease, particularly when young children remain ineligible to be vaccinated. “We know that air...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Thrillist

Soon, You Could Need a Vaccine to Travel Domestically

Things have fluctuated a lot recently in terms of pandemic-era travel. Between the US lifting travel bans for vaccinated tourists in some countries and adding others to its avoid travel list, I, personally, have been wondering about domestic restrictions for American travelers. As the pandemic continues and numbers in America spike, it seems lawmakers are trying to figure out how to curb infection rates. Earlier this week, a US Senator introduced a bill that would require all travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test to take a domestic flight.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

New U.S. COVID-19 Rules for International Travelers Will Start in November

Citizens of other countries will need to be vaccinated if they want to enter the United States. The Biden administration recently announced that entry rules for international travelers are changing. Although it hasn't specified an exact date yet, this will happen sometime in early November. Most notably, it's eliminating travel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
COLORADO STATE
simpleflying.com

Could US Passengers Have To Show COVID Status Before Flights?

A US Senator has proposed a bill that would require passengers to prove their COVID-19 status before boarding a US domestic flight. The bill would require passengers to show proof of a recent negative test, full vaccination status, or evidence of recent recovery in order to fly. The proposed bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Air Travel#Covid#Travel Company#Https T Co Vvrhm5oiuv#Scott S Cheap Flights
Business Insider

Your holiday travels may be disrupted as American Airlines, Southwest Airlines warn of pilot shortage if vaccines become mandatory for them

Pilots have warned of staff shortages if vaccines become mandatory, Politico first reported. Joe Biden has told big businesses they need to mandate vaccines or weekly tests for staff. The APA, which represents American Airlines pilots, warned of "mass terminations of unvaccinated pilots," per Politico. Pilots at two major airlines...
INDUSTRY
San Francisco Chronicle

COVID in California: Masks may be required for the 'foreseeable future'

Napa County health officials said just 11 COVID-19 cases were linked to the recent BottleRock music festival over Labor Day weekend. California is now the only state with a “moderate” rate of COVID transmission. Citing low vaccination rates among prison staff, a federal judge ordered guards and other jail employees in California to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. The general manager for the Warriors said the team is banking on starting the season with all players vaccinated.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
smartertravel.com

New COVID-19 Travel Rules Announced for All Flights Into the U.S.

The Biden administration just announced some big changes to the United States’ COVID-19 travel policy. Starting in early November, the U.S. will open its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. All foreign nationals who wish to travel to the U.S. will need to show proof of vaccination along with a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of their flight. The announcement did not specify if unvaccinated children would be allowed into the country under the new rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Just Added These 3 Countries to Its ‘Avoid Travel’ List

The pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, especially in nations where access to the vaccine is more limited than in the United States. You should continue to keep that in mind as you approach any travel plans right now and for the next several months. Some destinations are safer to visit than others.
TRAVEL
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy