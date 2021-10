It seemed natural for shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) to correct after surging from $2.11 in March 2020 to a high just below $67 in January — a gain of more than 3,000% in less than 10 months. Additionally, factors like the chip shortage and regulatory headwinds in China negatively impacted investor sentiment. So far this year, NIO stock is down around 30%.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO