Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 7 days ago
The Tampa Bay Rays (97-60) and Houston Astros (92-65) continue their three-game series Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is slated for an 8:10 p.m. ET start time. Let’s analyze the lines around the Rays vs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions.

RHP Drew Rasmussen is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Rays. Rasmussen has appeared in 25 games as a reliever and nine as a starter. He is 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9.0 K/9, and 3.2 BB/9 over 71 IP.

  • Owns a 1.99 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 45 1/3 IP since the All-Star break.
  • The second-year MLB hurler has a 3.54 ERA over 86 1/3 career innings.

RHP Luis Garcia is the scheduled starter for the Astros. He is 11-7 with a 3.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 9.6 K/9, and 2.9 BB/9 over 150 1/3 IP through 29 games (27 starts).

  • Owns a 2.19 ERA and 0.96 WHIP at Minute Maid this season. Those home efforts also include a sharp 2.1 BB/9.
  • Has a 1.52 ERA in his last four starts at home.
  • Coming off 6 scoreless frames against the Los Angeles Angels, although he walked 3 against just 1 strikeout in that start.

Rays at Astros odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 3 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Rays +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Astros -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Rays +1.5 (-180) | Astros -1.5 (+145)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Prediction

Rays 5, Astros 4

Money line (ML)

Houston took Tuesday’s series opener and snapped a four-game Tampa Bay win streak. Still, the Rays are a robust 26-13 since Aug. 16 with a .788 OPS and 3.55 ERA over that span.

The Astros headed into this potential playoff preview series on a four-game losing skid. Houston had batted just .160/.264/.272 (.536 OPS) over those four losses.

Garcia has scuffled with his command over his last three starts, and his expected ERA figures over a longer view paint a picture worthy of fading.

Side with a Rays offense which went into this series averaging 5.9 runs per game on a .797 OPS in the second half. BACK THE RAYS (+115).

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

Analytics are down a bit on Tampa Bay’s overall bullpen effort this season. Consider some partial insurance on the above play by making a partial-unit play on the RAYS +1.5 (-180). A loss by 1 run gets a bit of recompense; an outright victory gets watered down a bit.

Over/Under (O/U)

Both offenses figure to be too far out over their skis with their on-paper production, and the opposite holds true for the starters in this matchup. PASS.

CBS Boston

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Breakdown: Do Sox Stand A Chance Against 100-Win Rays?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox dispatched the New York Yankees in gratifying fashion in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Their reward? A showdown with the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Tampa Bay was one of just three teams to hit the century mark in wins in 2021, and the only American League team to do so. The Rays are in the postseason for the third straight season, losing to the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series in 2020 and falling to the Astros in the ALDS in 2019 after winning the Wild Card game. The Rays...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

3 things to watch for in Game 1 of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, including road struggles and the need for a role player to step up

When the first pitch of the American League Division Series is thrown Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Chicago White Sox’s quest for their first World Series title since 2005 kicks off. After finishing atop the the AL Central, the Sox get the Houston Astros, whom they went 2-5 against in the regular season. White Sox vs. Astros: ALDS schedule with times and TV Who will ...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
