The equity markets are suffering from 1,000 cuts from a number of headlines, although most of these don’t actually change the fundamentals of the companies profit-and-loss statements. Nevertheless, they are inflammatory in nature and raised the levels of worry among traders. For the time being, they are rattling investor confidence on Wall Street. Thus, this is the perfect time to search for bargain stocks to buy. Why? Because when people are nervous, they toss the good with the bad indiscriminately.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO