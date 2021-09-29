CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to buy HBTC Captain Token (HBC): it is on the rise again after the slump

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of the HBTC Captain Token (HBC) is currently trading at $4.40. The current bullish trend started on Sept. 27. Here is a quick guide on where to buy HBTC Captain Token (HBC). After a sharp decline between July and September 27, the price of HBTC Captain Token has...

Where to buy Stellar (XLM) coin: destined for greater heights after MoneyGram partnership

The price of Stellar (XLM) coin is currently at $0.3552. Its price has been on a bullish trend since Sept. 27. Here is a quick guide on where to buy Stellar (XLM) coins. Stellar (XLM) has been on a bullish trend since Sept. 27 and the momentum of the trend is expected to get stronger following its partnership with MoneyGram to allow MoneyGram customers to make USDC stablecoin settlements. The bullish trend has caught the attention of investors who do not want to miss out on the long-term Bull Run that could just be starting.
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy After the September Sell-Off

GrowGeneration and fuboTV started crashing in 2021, after their shares more than tripled in 2020. Their values may still rise given their respective businesses' attractive growth opportunities. Both continue delivering impressive sales numbers. September was a bad month for the stock market. The S&P 500 fell 4.8%, bringing its year-to-date...
Kevin Simpson: ‘it’s a buying opportunity every time we see pullbacks’

Kevin Simpson explains how to come out of the ongoing market volatility with profit. Citi's Kristen Bitterly recommends investing in companies with strong balance sheets. The benchmark S&P 500 index opened more than 1.0% up on Thursday morning. There’s a lot that could scare investors into staying away from the...
Bitcoin skyrockets to five-month peak on seasonal factors, Soros news

Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, had soared to a five-month high on Wednesday, as market sentiment improved following a media headline that said a hedge fund, controlled by billionaire investor George Soros had begun to trade Bitcoin, solidifying the world’s most popular digital currency’s position above a $50,000-mark further. Aside from...
Crypto Analyst Says Fast-Rising Altcoin Will 10x Through This Bull Market

A closely followed crypto analyst has his eye on a fast-moving altcoin that he says is likely to pull off a 10x or more during the current bull market. The pseudonymous analyst known as Credible Crypto explains to his 246,000 followers why Convex Finance (CVX) is high on his watchlist.
4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

Wall Street's one-year price targets can often be taken with a grain of salt. The past 19 months have been historic for Wall Street and investors. They've witnessed the quickest decline of at least 30% in history for the broad-based S&P 500, and reveled in the strongest bounce-back from a bear-market bottom of all time. Since hitting its trough in March 2020, the benchmark index doubled.
USD/NOK forecast: 2 reasons why the krone is surging

The USD/NOK pair declined to a low of 8.5465. The rising Norwegian krone is because of the rising crude oil prices. Investors are also reacting to the relatively hawkish Norges Bank. The USD/NOK pair is hovering near its lowest level since July last year as investors reflect on the hawkish...
Coinbase Global Stock Price and Forecast: Bitcoin bounces, so COIN cruises higher

COIN stock closes Tuesday nearly 5% higher at $240.09. Bitcoin bounces back above $50,000 as risk is back on. Crypto stocks surge with most names up 5% and some even more. Crypto stocks were some of the best performing names on Tuesday as Bitcoin, the undisputed crypto leader, broke above $50,000 for the first time in a month. Most importantly, Bitcoin appears to have steadied above $50,000. The cryptocurrency has been strong since the Federal Reserve indicated that it had no plans to ban it. This has at least offset some headwinds from the Chinese crackdown on the entire cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin above $50,00 was a clarion call for the crypto stock sub-sector, and most names duly obliged with some strong moves higher. COIN closed at $240.09 for a 4.7% gain. MSTS was up 7.21%, RIOT +4.32% and MARA closed up an impressive 10.59%, see more on MARA here.
Where to Invest $1,500 Right Now

The best way to generate wealth through the stock market is to buy and hold shares of great companies for many years. Both of these stocks are down year-to-date, but each has a tremendous history of growth and can keep delivering. If you're looking for great stocks to invest your...
Bitcoin rallies as stock markets decline. Here’s why

Venture capitalists and institutions are pouring money into crypto despite bearish price trends. Bitcoin is the only asset that governments or central banks cannot manipulate. A US survey predicted rising inflation for ten months in a row. Bitcoin’s (BTC/USD) recent growth stems from its appeal as a store of value,...
