Where to buy HBTC Captain Token (HBC): it is on the rise again after the slump

COIN stock closes Tuesday nearly 5% higher at $240.09. Bitcoin bounces back above $50,000 as risk is back on. Crypto stocks surge with most names up 5% and some even more. Crypto stocks were some of the best performing names on Tuesday as Bitcoin, the undisputed crypto leader, broke above $50,000 for the first time in a month. Most importantly, Bitcoin appears to have steadied above $50,000. The cryptocurrency has been strong since the Federal Reserve indicated that it had no plans to ban it. This has at least offset some headwinds from the Chinese crackdown on the entire cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin above $50,00 was a clarion call for the crypto stock sub-sector, and most names duly obliged with some strong moves higher. COIN closed at $240.09 for a 4.7% gain. MSTS was up 7.21%, RIOT +4.32% and MARA closed up an impressive 10.59%, see more on MARA here.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO