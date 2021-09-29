CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University threatens expulsion for unvaccinated students

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
NewsTimes
 7 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Students at one of New Mexico’s largest public universities will be disenrolled if they don’t comply with a vaccine mandate or opt to get tested regularly. The move is part of the University of New Mexico’s policy for having all students inoculated, whether they’re taking classes...

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Pa. university threatens consequences who misuse pronouns

A Pennsylvania university has threatened that disciplinary “action could be taken” against students who misuse classmates’ preferred gender pronouns. Point Park University in Pittsburgh’s Office of Equity and Inclusion informed its student body in an email on Sept. 13 of its policies for the 2021-2022 school year, which included a policy on “Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse and Deadnaming” and a “Preferred Name Policy,” according to the email obtained by Campus Reform.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
Daily Evergreen

Graduate student parents overlooked by university

Rabia Khan, fifth-year doctoral student in electrical engineering, has changed since she first began her studies at WSU. “When I started graduate school, I was more passionate than I am now. I wanted to learn everything, be focused on research; studies were my priority,” Khan said. “But since I got married, my priorities have changed. I do not have the same time or opportunities anymore.”
COLLEGES
CBS Austin

Unvaccinated Pennsylvania college students facing disciplinary action

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than 1,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. 48 are in Pennsylvania. Colleges are enforcing public health on campuses, but each has a different approach, and some are taking action when students and staff...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Martin Heinrich
Person
Janet Woodcock
Person
Alex Padilla
North Country Public Radio

SUNY begins de-registering unvaccinated students after deadline passes

New York’s public colleges and universities began de-registering students this week who’ve decided against getting vaccinated after the SUNY system’s 35-day grace period for that requirement expired on Monday. About 97% of students enrolled at SUNY schools across New York have complied with the mandate, according to a SUNY spokesperson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Iola Register

Kansas universities continue to lose students

WICHITA — Enrollment at Kansas colleges and universities fell again this fall, continuing a systemwide decline of more than 11% over the past five years. Kansas Board of Regents chairwoman Cheryl Harrison-Lee said in a statement Thursday that schools “must reverse that trend to meet the workforce needs of our state” and to revitalize the state’s economy.
KANSAS STATE
Norwalk Hour

Norwalk schools start testing unvaccinated students

NORWALK — In one more effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, unvaccinated students in the city’s elementary and middle schools started weekly testing on Wednesday. Norwalk Public Schools is collaborating with Progressive Diagnostics to conduct the weekly PCR testing, part of the state’s new Project COVID DeteCT. Research cited by the district shows that school-based screening tests help to identify cases sooner, instead of waiting for symptoms to develop.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Tar Heel

UNC to reduce mandatory testing for unvaccinated students

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article inncorrectly listed booster vaccine clinics being offered this month. The Oct. 11 and Oct. 26 booster vaccine clinics will be offered at Koury Residence Hall Seminar Wing and the Carmichael Maker Space. The Daily Tar Heel apologizes for this error. Mandatory COVID-19 testing...
EDUCATION
hudsonvalley360.com

Lawsuit halts vaccine mandate

UTICA — A federal court Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vaccine mandate for the state’s health care workers. The lawsuit, which was filed by 17 health care workers including doctors and nurses, alleges that the mandate nullifies federal anti-discrimination laws for “sincere religious exemptions” granted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
UTICA, NY
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Newsom Signs $47 Billion Package To Help More California Students To Go To College

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $47.1 billion package of bills at Cal State Northridge Wednesday intended to smooth the way for more California students to go to college. The bills that were made law Wednesday would make it easier and more affordable for California’s high school students to attend University of California and Cal State University colleges. They also help fund affordable housing for students, particularly those attending community college, and add more funding to financial aid programs. (credit: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office) “Californians have thrived at our world class universities for decades, but not everyone has had similar...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

