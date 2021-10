BARBOURVILLE - After a brief hiatus brought on by the pandemic last year, the Daniel Boone Festival is once again returning to downtown Barbourville beginning this Sunday. Scheduled to run throughout the week of Oct. 3-9, this year’s Daniel Boone festival will mark the 73rd time the festival has taken place. The festival was started in May 1948 by Union College professor Karl Bleyl as a way to challenge the mass media’s use of demeaning images to portray Kentuckians. According to the city of Barbourville’s Tourism website, Dr. Bleyl intended for the festival to act as a way of educating young people about their ancestors crossing the Cumberland Gap into present-day Kentucky and about the Native American tribes who were here before them.

BARBOURVILLE, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO