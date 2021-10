Work to redevelop the abandoned Plano Market Square Mall is slated to begin before the end of the year, developer Triten Real Estate Partners announced this week. The newly named Assembly Park development will feature 180,000 square feet of office space, 305 apartments and townhome units, and 16,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. Office space is slated to be completed by the end of 2022, with the remainder of the project expected to be finished by the end of 2023.

PLANO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO